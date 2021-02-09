NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 12  |  February 9, 2021

Obit Searby 020921

Obituary

James (Jim) Clay Searby

April 21, 1957 – January 20, 2021

James Searby closeup

Submitted photo

James "Jim" Clay Searby

James Clay Searby, “Jim,” aka by his family nickname “Jiminy Cricket,” was born April 21, 1957, in San Mateo, Calif. He passed away peacefully at home in Morro Bay, Calif., on January 20, 2021, age 63.

Jim loved his life and cherished his children Cecilia and Miles more than anything in the world! He was a big kid at heart, always ready to help anyone, have fun, and live life to the fullest. Jim has been drawn to things that go fast, from his early days on bicycles and skateboards, to racing tubes on surfboards, and doing wheelies on his dirt bikes through Laguna Beach. His love for speed expanded into Jet Skis on the ocean and on lakes and assorted off-road vehicles. He continued indulging his love for speed by cruising fast in his many Porsches along the Big Sur coastline and many of California’s winding roads with his friends and kids. Jim never shied away from going a little faster than some might recommend. Throughout his life, his quest for adventure took him all over California, Hawaii, Mexico, Africa, and Samoa.

Jim was raised in Southern California. He moved from West Covina to Laguna Beach in 1972 where he “attended” and graduated from LBHS in 1975. He was a regularly seen surfer at Thalia Street, Agate, and several other Laguna surf spots. After high school, he worked for several years as a handyman, painter, carpenter, and landscaper for property management company Marion Milne Realty. It was local elders Lloyd Milne and his uncle Bill “Ace” Nelson that trained him to be the talented carpenter and contractor that he became.

Jim moved to Morro Bay in his early 20s where he established himself as a respected, loved, and successful contractor. He loved his work and was excited about each and every project. He built and remodeled quality homes for many happy customers on the Central Coast over the last 40 years and was loved by all for his good nature and honest, reliable work ethic. Jim was always an exceptionally hard worker, had incredible integrity, a deep concern for others, and easily shared his hands, home, knowledge, and infectious smile. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to know and work with him.

Jim loved to laugh and joke around with all he encountered. He was everyone’s best friend. Jim loved to play the lottery and was a regular at the blackjack table. A shot and a beer with his friends and loved ones always made him smile at the end of the day. Jim would cook it up, often making a turkey, ham, and all the fixings, enough food for 20 people, even if it was just a few family members for dinner. He especially loved his new reclining couch which he would always make a point to show off after a beautiful meal. Jim has a vast extended family that all hold him in their hearts dearly; we will ride a wave for you every day Jim, we love you! We all miss his presence and will live life to the fullest in his memory.

Jim is survived by his beloved children Cecilia and Miles, mother Babette, brother Steve, sisters Jan and Sue, and “his girl” Caroline, his little dog Miss Sadie, and cat Nalu.

Jim always told Cece and Miles to never leave a room without saying I love you; he was a great father and friend to all! 

We love you Jim!

 

