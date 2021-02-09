NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 12  |  February 9, 2021

LBUSD Board of Education meeting to be held 020921

LBUSD Board of Education meeting to be held on Thursday

The Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Feb 11 at 6 p.m. via Zoom and broadcast live. To watch it, click here and then click on the appropriate line for closed or open session. The full agenda is posted here

Information Items

2021 Facilities Master Plan update

The Ten-Year Facilities Master Plan (approved in 2015) is presented on an annual basis to inform the Board on the status of current projects, report on costs, plan for future projects, and to update budgets.

COVID-19 2020-2021 School Year Update, Secondary Reopening

The Board will receive an update from staff regarding mid-year academic outcomes and social-emotional wellness of students. The update will also include the status of secondary reopening as well as spring coursework and support.

Action Items

The Board will consider approval of the 2021-22 Comprehensive District and School Safety Plan, which was presented as an information item on January 28. The plan includes a new section titled “Infection Prevention Plan” which applies to all infectious disease prevention, including COVID-19.

 The Board will also consider approval of the student instructional calendar for the 2022-2023 school year. At the January 28 meeting, the Board provided direction for staff to revisit the calendar to provide two versions of the 2022-23 calendar with different semester configurations. 

Public Comment:

Public Comment is accepted in writing prior to the meeting, or by phone or webinar during the meeting. Live public comments will be accepted during the designated public comment periods of the meeting. The time for live comments will be limited, so prepare your remarks accordingly.

Public Comment via electronic submission may be submitted no later than Thursday, Feb 11 by 12 p.m. via the following link here. 

If you would like to make a comment and you are viewing the meeting via Zoom webinar, raise your hand during the designated public comment period, and un-mute your microphone once recognized to do so.

Closed Session Public Comment Via Phone at 5 p.m.: 

Members of the public may call in using the Zoom meeting phone number: (669) 900-6833; Webinar ID is: 925 4386 0044. 

Press *9 on your phone if you would like to comment during the designated comment period. Once recognized to make your comment, press *6 to un-mute your phone. When you hear “your phone is un-muted,” please proceed with your comment.

Open Session Public Comment Via Phone at 6 p.m.:

Members of the public may call in using the Zoom meeting phone number: (669) 900-6833; Webinar ID is: 980 5248 9943. Press *9 on your phone if you would like to comment during the designated comment period. Once recognized to make your comment, press *6 to un-mute your phone. When you hear “your phone is un-muted,” please proceed with your comment.

 

