 Volume 13, Issue 12  |  February 9, 2021

FOA Foundation now accepting 2021 grant applications

The FOA Foundation is pleased to announce that applications for 2021 Art Grants are now available. Nonprofit organizations with programs promoting fine arts in and about the City of Laguna Beach may apply. Grant applications are available online at www.foapom.com/grants and the submission deadline is March 5.

“The FOA Foundation is proud to be able to assist local nonprofit art organizations during these challenging times,” said FOA Foundation President Bob Earl. “We hope that these funds will help to continue the programs that educate our community on the importance of art and cultural experiences.” 

The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Foundation (now named the FOA Foundation) was established in 1989 to preserve and promote the fine arts and all other artistic endeavors in and about the City of Laguna Beach.

For more information on the grant application process, contact Bob Earl at (949) 494-4132.

In 1989, the Festival of Arts with a $1.5 million donation established the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Foundation, a California nonprofit public benefit corporation, in order to guarantee annual financial support for the arts in Laguna Beach. 

The FOA Foundation, co-founded by John Rayment and David Young, was designed to hold these funds in a permanent endowment. The earnings and income from this endowment would be distributed annually in the form of scholarships to graduates of Laguna Beach High School and as grants to nonprofit art organizations and educational institutions in and about the city of Laguna Beach. 

The FOA Foundation operates independently from the Festival of Arts. In 2007, the Festival of Arts assumed the financial responsibility of the art scholarships, enabling The FOA Foundation to focus on its grant program for local no-profit art organizations. 

The FOA Foundation is comprised of a board of trustees who oversees and administers the program including Bob Earl (president and treasurer), John Campbell (vice president), Jacquie Moffett (secretary), Kathy Jones (board member), Jeff Redeker (board member), and Kirsten Whalen (board member).

For more information, go to www.foapom.com.

 

