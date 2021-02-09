NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 12  |  February 9, 2021

Laguna Beach Live! and LAM partner for a Valentine’s Day virtual concert on Thursday

On Thursday, Feb 11 at 7 p.m., Laguna Beach Live! and Laguna Art Museum are pleased to present a love-focused concert featuring soprano Christina Linhardt, accompanied on keyboard by Joshua Chandra

Christina Linhardt has enjoyed an eclectic and versatile career as a concert singer, writer, and actress. She is most known for her “Classics to Cabaret” act (which was the headliner for the opening of the Grand Concert Hall in Saxony, Germany), and her independently produced CDs “Circus Sanctuary” and “Voodoo Princess.”

Laguna Beach museum

Ms. Linhardt is a regular entertainer at the Magic Castle and is a recommended chanteuse for the Southern California Chamber Music Consortium. In Los Angeles, she is the official national anthem singer for the German Consulate and represents Berlin at the Los Angeles Sister Cities Festival.

She has performed for the Los Angeles Opera Ring Festival, the House of Blues Gospel Brunch, The Grove, The Brand Plaza Concert Series, and in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. She produced a documentary about the Gitmo experience Guantanamo Circus, which won the Hollywood FAME Award 2013. She is also the main subject of the award winning 2016 documentary Flight of the Gypsy Nightingale.

Linhardt received her Bachelor’s of Music in Vocal Arts from the University of Southern California, and studied theater at Oxford University, England. She currently serves as the staff writer for the California Philharmonic, and works with Alzheimer’s patients and PTSD veterans using music and theater as therapy.

Joshua Chandra is an award-winning concert artist who has performed with seven symphony orchestras to date, across five countries worldwide. He has worked with world-class choral and orchestral conductors in rehearsals and performances, ranging from the Pacific Chorale’s Dr. Robert Istad to Cal State Fullerton’s Dr. Christopher Peterson and Kimo Furumoto, Dr. Elvin Rodríguez of La Sierra University, Dr. John St. Marie of Nicholls State University, and John Mario Di Costanzo of the Temecula Valley Symphony.

As a self-taught composer with no formal training in music composition, Josh received First Place for his intense solo-piano work An American Toccata in the 2018 statewide Composers Today contest of the Music Teachers National Association of California (MTAC). He also writes electronic music and pedagogical pieces.

Josh sings, conducts, and plays all sorts of keyboards, ranging from the piano to the organ, harpsichord, celesta, and synthesizers. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Piano Performance from CSU Fullerton and is in demand throughout Southern California as an accompanist, coach, performer, and piano tuner. Josh also specializes in meticulously clean music notation, and takes requests for music arrangements/engravings, as well as commissions for original music. Outside of music, he is IT Support-certified by Google and enjoys beta-testing indie games.

To watch the virtual performance, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events/live-at-the-museum-christina-linhardt-and-joshua-chandra.

 

