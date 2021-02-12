NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 13  |  February 12, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 021221

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

February 12, 2021

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie…that’s an illusion

Dennis 5 1The Moon Illusion: Have you ever noticed how the moon appears larger when it is near the horizon than when it is overhead? The difference is so apparent, it seems almost impossible that it is not the case. Yet how could it be? The moon is no closer to us on the horizon than it is overhead. Actually, it is about 8,500 miles farther away, as we must look across the radius of Earth.

The same effect occurs with the sun. It seems enormous as it sinks below the horizon, a fiery ball reddened by intervening dust and particles in the Earth’s atmosphere. At these times, the sun is distorted to an oval by the refractive properties of the atmosphere which bend light rays, similar to the way that a straight stick looks bent when partially submerged in water.

Could this refraction be enlarging the sun’s apparent size? Simple tests have actually shown that the reverse occurs. The atmosphere acts as a weak lens, compressing the sun’s vertical dimension and giving it an oval shape that is smaller than the circular disc would appear. The same phenomenon can be seen when the full moon is close to the horizon. It looks like a huge cosmic pumpkin, the reddening caused by the same atmospheric dust and haze that redden the sun. 

Since neither atmospheric refraction nor changes in distance make the moon or the sun bigger on the horizon than when higher in the sky, why do they seem so large? The effect is particularly noticeable with the moon because it can be compared with its appearance higher in the sky, whereas the sun is too bright as a rule for easy comparison unless there’s a thin cloud layer to minimize the sun’s brightness to view it without risk of retina damage or worse, temporary blindness. When people unfamiliar with astronomy are quizzed about the moon’s size, virtually all of them insist that our satellite is bigger than when it is close to the horizon. Why?

The Moon Illusion, or horizon illusion as it is sometimes called, was recognized as an enigma as long ago as 350 B.C., when Aristotle incorrectly attributed it to atmospheric “vapors” that distort images close to the horizon. Around the year 1000 A.D., Arabian Ibn Alhazan offered the first modern explanation. He suggested that a familiar background, such as distant trees or houses, provide a frame of reference not available when the moon is overhead. Since the moon looks huge by comparison with these familiar objects, the mind insists that it is vast in size.

Alhazan’s theory sounds plausible, but it fails to explain why the same effect occurs with a perfectly flat desert or ocean horizon. The illusion even works in a planetarium. The projected image of the moon seems bigger near the horizon than when it is higher up on the planetarium dome, although the lunar image may then be closer to the observer. Obviously, another mental factor is coming into play in addition to comparisons with objects on or near the horizon. This was uncovered in 1959 during a test at the University of Wisconsin. 

More on this in my next installment. Hope it’s not too boring but I’ve always been curious about this phenomenon. Have a great weekend. It won’t be that warm but at least we can go outside without fear of frostbite or hypothermia! That’s why we live here!

ALOHA!

 

