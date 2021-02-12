This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays!

We’d love to include yours – and/or your children’s birthdays here.

Just email to:

editor@stunewslaguna.com

Celebrate and enjoy your

birthday!





Feb 12

Cori Lambert

Dennis Myers

Erin Burris

Jane Hanauer

Paul Freeman

Tom Klingenmeier





Feb 13

Beverly Barnes

David Vanderveen

Don James

Fernanda Rocha

Horst Noppenberger

Jon Ashforth

Martha Davis

Shari Beckett





Feb 14

Amy Conaway

Caroline Higgins

Claudine Corr

Jim Otto

John Reinhardt

Lori McBride

Marsha Benson

Rona Gromet

Sami Behzad





Feb 15

Jodie Gates

Linda Rushing





Feb 16

George Lawton

Mary Gretchen Schmidt





Feb 17

Blade Nunez

Delphine Berryhill

Garrett Brennan Turner

Josh Hanna

Kara Calannio

Philip Von Wrede

Rich Manning

Sue Parsons Beck

Suzie Harrison

Tracy Newton





Feb 18

Beth Fhaner

Bettina Rey

Nicholas Hernandez (Sr.)

Check presented to LB Community Clinic with proceeds from the Pink Patch Project

In October of last year, the Laguna Beach Police, Fire, and Marine Safety Departments joined forces to raise money for breast cancer awareness through participation in the Pink Patch Project.

On Thursday, Feb 4, a $5,500 check was presented to the Laguna Beach Community Clinic from proceeds of sales of the Laguna Beach Public Safety pink patches. The Community Clinic is committed to using the funds for women who cannot afford breast exams and costly mammograms.

The Pink Patch Project is a collaborative effort between public safety departments across the country, in a fundraising effort centered on the sale of vibrant pink versions of each of the public safety department’s uniform patches.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

(L-R) Capt. Kai Bond, Dr. Jorge Rubal, Adriana Nieto-Sayegh, Lt. Jim Cota, Capt. Rachel Johnson, Officer Natalie Leal, Lt. Tim Kleiser, Capt. Jeff Calvert, Porter Hogan, Civilian Services Administrator Jim Beres

These bright pink patches have been specially designed by each participating agency, specifically for the Pink Patch Project campaign. Members of the participating agencies wore these pink patches on their uniforms for the entire month of October 2020.

Capt. Jeff Calvert says, “The Laguna Beach Police, Fire, and Marine Safety Departments were energized and worked in lockstep to wear and sell pink uniform patches this last October, which is breast cancer awareness month, to support and raise money for this worthwhile cause.

“The Laguna Beach Community Clinic has always been a fantastic community partner, and we couldn’t think of a better organization to receive this money. They have committed to using the funds for underinsured women who cannot afford breast exams and costly mammograms to prevent this devastating disease.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Pink patches

The pink patches are intended to stimulate conversation with the community and to encourage public awareness about the importance of early detection and the ongoing fight against this disease.

Lt. James Cota says, “The Pink Patch Project is an innovative public awareness campaign designed to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and support breast cancer research organizations in combating this devastating disease. In October, the Laguna Beach Police, Fire, and Marine Safety Departments worked together to wear and sell pink patches to support and raise money for this cause. “

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Adriana Nieto-Sayegh of LB Community Clinic, on left, and Officer Natalie Leal

The Pink Patch Project originated in 2013 with the Seal Beach Police Department who wore pink patches on their uniforms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In 2015, the Irwindale Police Department in California ran with the idea and sold their patches to the community, raising over $20,000 for one of the nation’s largest and most effective cancer centers, the City of Hope.

Today, the program has expanded to several hundred partner agencies throughout the world and includes partners from police, sheriff, fire, EMS, and federal departments worldwide.

Capt. Calvert adds, “Our mission is to continue to raise money and bring awareness to this important cause. All Pink Patch items will continue to be available both online and at the front counter of the Laguna Beach Police Department. Check out our website at www.lbpdpinkpatch.com.”

Community Clinic moves forward with major expansion thanks to local philanthropists

George Baechtold, a local philanthropist, had a decades-long history of helping the Laguna Beach Community Clinic rise to meet the moment. During the early days of the AIDS crisis, viral load testing was a game-changer, but the Clinic had no budget for the expensive test. Mr. Baechtold learned of the need and immediately funded the Clinic’s testing program.

Dr. Korey Jorgensen, the Clinic’s Medical Director during the 1980s, says, “It still brings a tear to my eye to recall how George funded our crucial testing program. He made an immediate improvement in the health of my HIV patients. For some, it saved their life.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

George Baechtold

Over the decades, Mr. Baechtold funded many projects. “George liked to donate to projects in which he could see results, so it was often a project that involved building or maintaining,” expanded Dr. Jorgensen.

“A few months ago the Clinic was honored with a very generous gift from longtime supporter and advocate Mr. George Baechtold, after his passing, which started us all on the road to make the dream of expansion for the Clinic a reality,” stated Roya Cole,” President of the Board of Directors.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna Presbyterian Church Missions Outreach Committee presenting check to Dr. Rubal

“We reached out to our most generous supporters and asked if they would be willing to participate in this journey. The response was amazing; we’re honored to announce this true collaboration of generosity,” continued Ms. Cole, who is one of the donors who helped create the matching fund that now totals $450,000.”

These funds will start renovations to modernize the facility, including a new lobby with a triage room and private check-in, a multipurpose breakroom that doubles as a nutrition center, and improvements to the exterior. The funds will also provide for the addition of a full-time Family Physician and a full-time Licensed Clinical Social Worker.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Rendering of break room

“Over the decades, the Clinic has evolved to meet the needs of our community. The COVID-19 health crisis has tested our strength and underscored the need to expand,” stated Dr. Jorge Rubal, CEO and Medical Director.

“We are blessed to have had George in our lives,” stated George Heed, Past Board President and friend of Mr. Baechtold. “George was an extraordinary benefactor to so many nonprofits in the City. I miss him, but I’m grateful to see his presence daily in our community. Mr. George Heed and Dr. Korey Jorgensen were quick to follow Mr. Baechtold’s lead, helping to build the matching fund.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Rendering of lobby

Dr. and Mrs. Tom Bent have served and supported the Clinic since the early 1980s. Dr. Tom Bent, immediate past Medical Director, now serving as a volunteer family physician, and Mrs. Carolyn Bent, former board member and volunteer, who shaped the Clinic’s communications and fundraising, were among the first to give generously to build the matching fund. “Our lives have been intertwined with the Clinic and its mission for decades. It’s been an honor to serve alongside many dedicated and generous individuals, and very rewarding to see the Clinic continue to grow to meet the needs of our community”.

Mr. Bill Gross, another longtime Clinic supporter, also contributed to building the matching fund, stating, “I believe in donating to where it can do the most good when it is most needed. Whether it is restaurant employees, domestic workers, or unemployed musicians, anyone affected by the pandemic, whether directly or indirectly, deserves assistance to help get through his challenging time, especially if it’s health-related.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Rendering of exterior

After a months-long interview and bidding process, the Clinic selected Ken Mockett of Pacific Orca Corporation and Architect Todd Skenderian. “They are differently the best fit, and I’m excited to be working with them to bring our vision to life. We hope to see all the renovations completed sometime this spring,” stated Dr. Jorge Rubal, CEO and Medical Director.

“Word travels fast in our close-knit community. We’ve raised 10 percent of the match before we even announced, including a very generous gift of $25,000 from the Laguna Presbyterian Church,” continued Rubal. “I’m continually amazed by the generosity of our community. Thanks to our family of supporters, we’re able to expand in ways that will bring a noticeable impact to our patients and our community.”

Those wishing to double their impact in support of the Clinic’s expansion plans can visit www.LBClinic.org.

LBHS senior holds third Annual Shoe Drive to help Soles4Souls fight global poverty

By DIANNE RUSSELL

For the third year, Laguna Beach High School senior Jessie Rose will hold her Annual Shoe Drive to benefit Soles4Souls. Soles4Souls is a nonprofit social enterprise that creates sustainable jobs and provides relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. Founded in 2006, the organization has distributed more than 30 million pairs of new and used shoes in 127 countries.

One person’s unwanted shoes can help provide meaningful opportunities that many in developing nations need, which is why Jessie launched a shoe drive to collect new or gently new shoes.

In the past two years, Jessie has collected more than 900 pairs of shoes, and her goal this year is to surpass 500. The deadline for shoe donations is February 15.

Jessie was involved with Soles4Souls at a young age. When she was eight and living in Colorado, her mother collected shoes for Soles4Souls. “I remember being in the garage helping her pack them up. Then when we moved to California, and I needed to do community service, I recalled how rewarding it was for my mother, and I decided to hold shoe drives for Soles4Souls.”

At Soles4Souls, they turn unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunity, by keeping the shoes from going to waste and putting them to good use – providing relief, creating jobs, and empowering people to break the cycle of poverty.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Jessie during last year’s shoe drive

Financial impact: Shoes are a resource that individuals who live in extremely poor countries can use to start a small business. Shoe donations mean a constant supply of quality product. This ensures these fledgling businesses can be sustained long-term. Small business owners earn sufficient income to purchase necessities like food, shelter, and education for their families.

Environmental impact: By collecting discarded shoes and clothing for our micro-enterprise program, 66 million pounds of textiles have been kept out of U.S. landfills, helping to preserve our planet for future generations. The average person in North America throws away 70 pounds of textiles every year. That’s 21 billion pounds of extra waste dumped in our landfills every year! And the EPA estimates only 15 percent is donated or recycled.

Jessie, who has committed to play water polo for the University of California, Berkeley in the fall, will likely continue the drive with her water polo team, and her brother, who attends LBHS, will continue the drive next year.

Drop-off locations:

--645 St. Ann’s Dr (behind the high school baseball field) – drop bag off at the bottom of the steps

--2925 Mountain View Dr (Top of the World)

For questions, call (303) 898-4392 or email jessie8rose@gmail.com

For more information about Soles4Souls, go to www.soles4souls.org.

Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund flooded with applications, more funds needed

By DIANNE RUSSELL

“Five hundred dollars doesn’t sound like a lot – and it’s not – but at this point, it allows the recipients to pay rent or buy food. They are so appreciative and it’s very emotional,” says co-organizer of Laguna COVID-19 Grant Relief Fund Bob Mister, regarding this current round of relief aid. Mister and organizers talk to all the applicants who receive mini-grants.

Phase I

Back in April of 2020, Bob Mister, Ed Sauls, and Tom Davis banded together to initiate the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund. Over a three-and-a-half-month period, $475,000 was raised and distributed to 852 people.

“Some who applied last time are applying again,” Mister says. “No other community has formed a program like this one.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach and the Laguna Beach Community Foundation collaborated to provide money available to individuals for rent, food, medical bills, and other basic needs with an emphasis on those in the restaurant, hospitality, retail, arts, and personal services industries. Emergency assistance mini-grants are in the form of VISA gift cards.

Phase II

Now fast forward to December.

Just before Christmas, after the last set of restrictions, Mayor Bob Whalen came to Mister and said he had $25,000 and Mister responded, “That will last about five minutes.”

The City Council set aside a $300,000 matching grant for Phase 2 of the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund as part of the City’s $1.4 million in economic assistance. (This was later revised to a $150,000 one-time guaranteed grant plus a $150,000 matching grant.)

Launched on January 11, the second round of the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund, administered by the Laguna Beach Community Foundation (LBCF), provides Emergency Assistance Mini-Grants up to a maximum of $1,000 per household to individuals living or working in Laguna Beach, with (identical to the first round) an emphasis on those in the restaurant, hospitality, retail, and personal services industries.

Dante De La Rosa, who has been a waiter in Laguna for many years, says, “I have been working at Las Brisas and Dizz’s As Is for the last two-and-a-half decades; I have no words to describe my deepest appreciation to the Laguna Beach Community Foundation and Bob Mister for the financial relief that they provided throughout this pandemic. It has helped us so much in these hard times. My family and I were so happy to be able to get our financial help, which helped us to pay some bills and provided some food at our table. Thank you so much for your support and generosity. Many co-workers from both restaurants also received help as well and that alleviated many members of the working community in Laguna Beach. Thank you to all that were involved in this generous event, once again, Mr. Bob Mister, members of the Laguna Beach Community Foundation, Boys & Girls of Laguna Beach, and staff – your help was a total blessing. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much!”

Flooded with applications

As of yesterday, Mister says, “We’ve raised $500,000, and we already have 1,000 applicants, which means $500 to each applicant. At this point, we’re processing 120-130 a week, and it will take about six weeks to finish. If we raise another $100,000, we could do 1,200.”

“It’s about half and half – 50 percent work here, but don’t live here, and the other half live here but don’t work in the city,” says Mister. “We’ve received applications from pretty much every restaurant in town along with hotels such as The Ranch. Every restaurant in all the hotels were shut down, and that meant no banquet business either. That’s been shut off all year. Restaurants were going back and forth between shutdown and outdoor dining.”

Artists who depend on the festivals have also been heavily impacted.

“Artists who have been at the Pageant for 20-25 years have applied,” says Mister.

Largest percentage of applicants in food service

Eighty percent of the applicants are in food service. “Chefs, cooks, servers, busboys, and those in the back, who make the least money,” says Mister. “Sadly, those hardest hit are the behind-the-scenes employees who make the least money.”

Director of Administration for Nick’s Restaurants Haley Cox says, “The COVID-19 Relief Fund was a huge help to many hospitality employees in Laguna that were otherwise struggling to meet their basic needs during the varied shutdowns our industry experienced. It is really incredible to see the community and the City of Laguna Beach come together in a collaborative way like this.”

How process works

As Mister explains, the process works like this:

--Mister receives an application.

--The employer is called to verify the applicant works/worked there or lives in Laguna.

--The recipient (with ID) picks up their gift card between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.

All donations made to the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund are tax deductible and will be matched by the City of Laguna Beach up to $150,000 (with another $150,000 donated upfront by the City). How it works – the checks are made out to LB Community Foundation, they write a check to Boys & Girls Club, and then they send a check to VISA for the gift cards.

To donate, make checks payable to: LBCF Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund, 580 Broadway St, Suite 204, Laguna Beach, CA, 92651.

Applications and donations are also accessible online at www.lagunacovid19relief.com.

Rental assistance program now open for applications

The County of Orange launched an Emergency Rental Assistance program on February 1 and will accept applications through the end of the month from eligible renter households with unpaid rent or utilities bills due to the impact of COVID-19.

“Orange County renters have had to bear an incredible burden throughout this pandemic. Our rental assistance will help keep our most vulnerable community members from losing their home and a sense of security in the midst of this ongoing crisis,” said Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors Andrew Do, who represents the First District.

It is important to note that the cities of Anaheim, Santa Ana, and Irvine received direct allocations from the U.S. Department of the Treasury as they have populations that exceed 200,000 residents. Residents of each of those three cities will be served by local city programs.

Eligibility criteria includes, but is not limited to:

--Rental households who can demonstrate that their housing stability is at risk due to unpaid rent or utility bills due to COVID-19.

--Rental households’ combined income must be at or below 80 percent area median income (AMI). Please visit http://era.211oc.org to find the 80 percent AMI level for your household size.

Please know the ERA program does not apply to homeowners and past due mortgage payments, utilities, or energy costs and is solely to be used for renter households.

Documentation requirements include:

--Photo ID.

--Copy of a lease agreement.

--Proof of income affected by COVID-19, such as an unemployment letter or letter from an employer that details your reduced hours or pay.

--Proof of unpaid rent or utilities such as documentation from a landlord or utility company stating the amount owed and that it is overdue.

“The County’s ERA program will provide much needed financial assistance to those struggling to make rent payments as a result of COVID-19. The program, which provides a maximum financial benefit of $10,000 per eligible rental household, is set to expire on December 31, 2021. Anyone interested in applying for financial assistance should gather the necessary supporting documentation now, so they are ready to apply,” said Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District.

Orange County landlords are able to apply on behalf of their tenants, as long as the tenant co-signs the application. To find more information or to apply, residents may call 2-1-1, visit https://era.211oc.org/, or text ERA to 898211.

Laguna Beach Business Club presents Cary Redfearn as guest speaker on February 18

The Laguna Beach Business Club (LBBC) is proud to present restaurateur Cary Redfearn as speaker at the club’s February 18 meeting. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday each month at 8:30 a.m. and hosts speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives.

Cary will discuss the impact of COVID-19 closure orders and restrictions on his Laguna Beach restaurants. Cary’s ability to pivot and adjust his business model over the last year has been a stunning example of just how a successful restaurateur/entrepreneur survives these times.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Cary Redfearn to speak at LBBC’s February 18 virtual meeting

Cary began as a busboy at the Marine Room in San Diego working his way through college on his way to a career in medicine, but quickly discovered that medical charts were no rival for the energy of the restaurant business. Before opening Lumberyard, Cary opened eight other restaurants including five Enterprise Fish Companies, what is currently known as Brophy Brothers (it was the John Dory when Cary ran it) in Santa Barbara and Walt’s Wharf in Seal Beach. More recently, Cary owned and operated Oysters Restaurant in Corona Del Mar from 1989-2010, which gained recognition as one of the most highly regarded restaurants in Orange County.

Cary’s recipe for success is always the same: serve great food with consistent, friendly service in an upbeat, beautiful atmosphere.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs. The club meets monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities, and share insights within the context of our community and our lives. LBBC’s goal is to build and maintain relationships with local professionals and businesses that its members are proud to recommend to clients and friends.

For more information about the LBBC, visit www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com. For the Zoom link for the February 18 meeting, email info@lagunabeachbusinessclub.com.

Meet Pet of the Week Derby

Derby is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a one-year-old neutered short-haired black and white cat. Derby is known to be very fast and would do best in a home that is secure without any small children as he often tries to get outside. He is very friendly and loves all the attention he can get. Derby is always on the go and is looking for a companion to call his own. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Derby adopted as soon as possible.

Derby is fast, loveable, and looking for a new place to call home

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.