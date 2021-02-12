NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

61.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 13  |  February 12, 2021

Laguna love for Valentine’s Day 021221

Laguna love for Valentine’s Day

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna love French Buckets

Click on photo for a larger image

French Buckets

Laguna love tree

Click on photo for a larger image

The “heart tree” on lower Brooks Street is covered in hearts

Laguna love purses

Click on photo for a larger image

Gifts for your sweetheart at Tight Assets 

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, see the slideshow below

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.