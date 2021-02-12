NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 13  |  February 12, 2021

Fall in love…with a library book

In the spirit of St. Valentine’s Day, the Library’s fairy garden has undergone a heart-felt change, decorated to match the season. The Library is located at 323 Glenneyre St.

Fall in hearts

Submitted photo

Have a heart – today, tomorrow, and always

Fall in fairy

Submitted photo

Let your imagination take flight – read a book

Fall in wreath

Submitted photo

Wreath yourself in smiles as you fall in love with reading

 

