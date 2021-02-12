NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 13  |  February 12, 2021

Give a gift this Valentine’s Day that will touch more than one heart

Given up on ideas to please your loved one this Valentine’s Day? Tired of the usual overpriced flowers, chocolates, champagne, and jewelry?

Nonprofit R Star Foundation suggests a loving gift that will make you shine in the eyes of your loved one: a donation on their behalf that will buy a goat – maybe a flirty female or a studly male breeder – for a needy family in Nepal.

Maybe it will be the greatest of all-time gift, you never know! And the goats will be happy too.

Give a Rosalind

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Rosalind Russell, founder of R Star Foundation

A goat (or even half a goat!) is a meaningful gift that expresses love on two sides of the world. Your loved one will be impressed with your philanthropic heart – and on the practical side, you’ll get a tax deduction that you wouldn’t receive for purchases of candy, flowers, dinner, or champagne.

 Founder of R Star Rosalind Russell suggests purchasing a female goat for $200 or a male for $275. 

“Or donate toward any of our projects as you direct,” she says. “R Star works to eliminate trafficking and provides school educational materials and toys for children, as well as many other projects designed to provide basic needs for rural Nepalese families and improve their quality of life. You know our work, or can learn about us on our website.”

Give a graphic

Rosalind isn’t kidding: this is a great go-to gift for the imaginative and caring partner.

You can arrange gifts by contacting This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., visiting www.RStarFoundation.org, or sending a check to R Star Foundation, PO Box 4183, Laguna Beach, CA 92652. The phone number is (949) 497-4911. R Star is a 501(c)(3), so all donations are tax-deductible.

 

