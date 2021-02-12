NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 13  |  February 12, 2021

LPAPA Strong Painted Postcard Art Auction 021221

LPAPA Strong Painted Postcard Art Auction is live through Sunday

The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) continues its efforts in staying positive for its community, artists, and the arts. LPAPA is committed to not just survive the pandemic but to thrive with creative ways to raise funds to sustain the nonprofit and provide much-needed support for its artists.

LPAPA is hosting its 2nd Annual LPAPA Strong & Positive Postcard Art Auction online through February 14. The theme of this year’s fundraiser is LPAPA LOVE in honor of Valentine’s Day and is designed to raise funds in support LPAPA and its artists. Auction participants have the opportunity to bid on the artist that they wish to have paint, personalize, and send a 5” x 7” LPAPA Strong & Positive Postcard original work of art.

Over 90 participating artists from across the country have come together to support the LPAPA community and are positing their UNselfie photos to show their support: Jeff Horn, Paul Kratter, Cindy Baron, Aaron Schuerr, Kathy Odom, Lori Putnam, Michael Situ, and Tom Swimm make up just a few of LPAPA’s rock stars!

Upon auction close the artist will be notified along with the winning bidder and the painting will begin. The winning bidder will receive a one-of-a-kind original painted masterpiece with a personal message to them or a loved one that needs some positive in their life right now. The postcards are special paintable canvas paper that will be protected with a special envelope. The auction kicked off on Monday and ends on Sunday, Feb 14 at 5 p.m. Participating artists and supporters are positing their UNselfie photos to show their support.

Your support will provide hope for all in a time of uncertainty and will help keep the art community alive. Please visit the auction site (www.32auctions.com/LPAPA-Strong-2021) or LPAPA’s website (https://lpapa.org/020821-lpapa-strong-painted-postcard-art-auction/) to learn more.

LPAPA was founded in 1996 with a mission to preserve Laguna Beach’s rich artistic legacy founded by early plein air artists and promote the tradition of plein air painting in our community, across the nation, and around the world. LPAPA is one of the best recognized and most respected plein air art associations in the world with a growing roster of more than 500 local, national, and international artist members. In addition to providing opportunities for established and emerging artists to show their work, LPAPA has a strong commitment to education, utilizing their Plein Air Project to benefit young and emerging artists and the greater community. For more information, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., call (949) 376-3635, or visit www.LPAPA.org.

 

