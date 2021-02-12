NewLeftHeader

Pageant of the Masters releases free, pun-derful e-cards of iconic art

 The nation’s most celebrated presentation of living pictures, Pageant of the Masters, is spreading love this Valentine’s Day with free virtual e-cards. Offering eight different options of iconic artworks and “punny” notes to choose from, the experts of all things art have made it easy to celebrate love digitally (and artistically) this year. 

“We wanted to create something that could brighten someone’s day, while also fostering the appreciation of the arts,” said Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing/PR at Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach. “We hope everyone takes this opportunity to let family, friends, classmates, co-workers, and even long-distance relatives know how much they appreciate them. Valentine’s Day during a pandemic looks a little different – but it can still be a fun celebration of love, in all its forms.”

Pageant of moon

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

E-cards of iconic art – just in time for Valentine’s Day 

Lovers of puns, art enthusiasts, and hopeless romantics alike will adore the creative and witty sayings paired with past Pageant re-creations of Winslow Homer’s Breezing Up and Norman Rockwell’s The Final Impossibility as well as classic works of art including The Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci and American Gothic by Grant Wood. 

To send a Pageant of the Masters Valentine’s Day e-card simply include the email address of the recipient, select the preferred e-card, and hit send. Each e-card allows the sender to include a customized message as well as a customizable subject line. Those looking for even more customization have the option to schedule the e-card for Valentine’s Day or any time sooner by selecting a specific date the card should send. 

To send a Pageant of the Masters Valentine’s Day e-card today, visit www.jotform.com/festivalpageant/ecard.

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show, visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media. To support the Festival of Arts, visit www.foapom.com/supportnow.

 

