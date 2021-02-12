NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 13  |  February 12, 2021

COVID-19: 1,145 new cases and 51 new deaths reported in OC over last two days, 5 new cases in Laguna Beach

Sadly, OC Health Care Agency reports that 3,544 people have died due to COVID-19 in Orange County, including 26 new deaths reported on February 13 and 25 new deaths reported on February 12. There have been “less than five deaths” of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The county reported 517 new cases on February 13 and 628 new cases reported on February 12. There have been 242,144 cumulative cases to date.

The percentage of adult ICU beds currently available in OC is 12.5 percent. 56 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that 839 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (-126 since Thursday’s report – includes ICU); 270 are in ICU (-28 since Thursday’s report).

The county reports that there have been 772 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, including five new cases reported over the last two days and 23 new cases reported since last Saturday’s report.

The county estimates 212,470 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the data dashboard, click here.

Orange County COVID-19 case data posted on February 13, as reported by the county; click here to visit page that is updated daily

 

