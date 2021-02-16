NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 14  |  February 16, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 021621

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

February 16, 2021

Try the aspirin trick to counter the moon illusion – read on!

Dennis 5Here we are in mid-February and we’ve collected only 2.66 inches of rain since last July 1, which puts us more than six inches below normal for this date. The normal to date is 8.77 inches.

Here in Southern California, we’re one of the only areas in the country that is pretty much escaping winter’s wrath. Here at the coast our temps are in the upper 50s and low 60s, not bad at all. The only other area in the country that is seeing mild temps is Florida, with figures well into the 70s, but they’re dealing with widespread severe weather including numerous clusters of super cell thunderstorms that are even spawning tornadoes as strong as EF-3 in intensity.

More on the moon illusion: There was a test done at the University of Wisconsin way back in 1959 concerning the illusion of the moon and sun appearing much larger when those two objects are rising and setting rather than when overhead. 

In this test, a 20-inch disc was suspended overhead 85 feet above the ground, and another disc the same size was placed 85 feet away on the horizon. People of all ages were asked to stand at a point equidistant from the two discs. The observers did not know that the discs were identical and therefore should appear exactly the same. Everyone tested thought that the disc on the horizon was the larger of the two. Young children most overestimated the difference, some saying that the disc on the horizon looked three or four times bigger than the one overhead.

Somehow, looking up has something to do with the illusion. As a further test, other researchers put volunteers in a dark room with a disc straight ahead and an identical disc at the same distance overhead. Again, everyone thought that the overhead disc was smaller. So apparently, two factors are involved: (1) association with the distant horizon; and (2) looking straight ahead as opposed to looking more-or-less overhead. 

Yet, there is more to it than that, but nobody is quite sure what it is. Even though I am fully aware of the moon illusion and its various explanations, I still see the full-blown effect. It’s one of the most powerful illusions in nature.

But there are ways of diminishing the illusion. When the moon is near the horizon, try looking at it through a tube. Without the horizon reference, it seems smaller. Another method of countering the effect is to lie down and look at the moon near the horizon from a position flat on the ground. The moon does not appear nearly as large as it does from a standing position, particularly if your neck is craned to look at it over your head or down toward your feet. Or try standing and bending over from the waist to look at the moon from between your legs. Again, it appears much smaller.

If all this still sounds unconvincing, here is the final test: An aspirin tablet held at arm’s length is only slightly larger than the moon. It will cover it nicely, whether the moon is hovering over the horizon or riding high in the night sky. Try it, it’s fun stuff. 

And finally, I count my blessings every day, heck, sometimes every hour that I landed in Laguna with one of the best climates in the world. That’s why we live here! I never get tired of saying that! LOL!

ALOHA!

 

