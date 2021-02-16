NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 14  |  February 16, 2021

Beth Leeds honors the trees 021621

Beth Leeds honors the trees of Laguna for Valentine’s Day

On Saturday, Feb 13, Beth Leeds pinned red hearts on the trees of Laguna as badges of honor for Valentine’s Day. Starting at high noon at the Main Beach Lifeguard Tower, Beth roamed the park and town with her beautiful hand-cut hearts. 

She also handed out smaller red shiny hearts to passersby, too.

Beth has been honoring the trees of Laguna Canyon and the City of Laguna Beach for decades. 

“Now, more than ever, we have to protect the trees of Laguna! Many of them are in danger of being cut down!” exclaimed Beth. “I feel like I have to protect Laguna’s heritage!”

 

