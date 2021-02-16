NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 14  |  February 16, 2021

Laguna Beach Republicans announce virtual meeting with Brian Maryott

The Laguna Beach Republicans (LBGOP) will hold their February virtual meeting via Zoom on Thursday, Feb 25. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and end promptly at 7:15 p.m. 

Emil Monda, President of the LBGOP, invites all Republicans, Independents, and Libertarians to attend the Zoom event with Brian Maryott. Maryott has a unique perspective as a two-time Congressional candidate. He will discuss the Trump impeachment, efforts to recall Governor Gavin Newsom, and what was involved when he ran for the House of Representatives. 

Maryott got more votes than his opponent in the Orange County part of the 49th Congressional District and will be running again in 2022. In 2020, he completed a four-year term on the San Juan Capistrano City Council where he served one year as Mayor in 2019. Time permitting, he will take questions from callers. 

Those interested in attending the Zoom meeting should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for the link.

 

