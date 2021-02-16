NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 14  |  February 16, 2021

LAM presents this month’s virtual Film Night 021621

On Thursday, Feb 18 at 6 p.m., Laguna Art Museum presents February’s virtual Film Night featuring The Price of Everything. With unprecedented access to pivotal artists, The Price of Everything dives deep into the labyrinth of the contemporary art world.

The film examines the role of art and artistic passion in today’s money-driven, consumer-based society – where everything can be bought and sold. Featuring collectors, dealers, auctioneers, and a rich range of artists, including current market darlings Jeff Koons, Gerhard Richter, Njideka Akunyili Crosby, and one-time art star Larry Poons, the film exposes deep contradictions as it holds a mirror up to contemporary values and times, coaxing out the dynamics at play in pricing the priceless.

The Price of Everything takes its title from a quote from the Oscar Wilde play Lady Windermere’s Fan, delivered on screen by art collector Stefan Edlis: “There are a lot of people who know the price of everything and the value of nothing.”

To view the film at home, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events/film-night-the-price-of-everything.

 

