 Volume 13, Issue 14  |  February 16, 2021

Local entrepreneur Lori Nayehalski publishes novel set in Nantucket

Local entrepreneur Lori Nayehalski has just published a novel entitled There Once was a Girl From Nantucket.

There Once was a Girl from Nantucket is a simple modern-day love story,” Lori explains. “The book will remind you of what it’s like to be in love with two people at the same time. With every chapter, we follow Ellie on the journey of finding love, tackling tragedies, and taking care of people dearest to her. She spends each day with the people she loves the most. 

“We follow the life of a single mom – Ellie Edward from Nantucket, who is thirty-something, with a comfortable life. Ellie is searching for that missing piece of her puzzle. She is the kind of woman who has never had anything easy, and despite her many struggles, there is one thing she has not given up on yet – love.” 

Local entrepreneur portrait

Lori Nayehalski with one of her paintings

Lori says that her main character, Ellie, is hopeful that one of these days, her dream man will walk through the door.

“She is caught up when she meets a guy, Drew, who just happens to tick all the boxes and everything in her life starts to make sense…until she unexpectedly meets another man, and with that, her whole life turns upside down,” Lori adds. 

“As the story unfolds, Ellie soon learns that not everyone is as honest and simple as they seem.”

A reviewer on Amazon notes: “There Once was a Girl from Nantucket is a delightful read! The characters are vibrant and colorful and the story has some surprising twists and turns. It’s a story about loss and healing, about mistakes and learning and the journey it takes to get there.”

Lori is also the owner of Pearl Edward Beach, a company that sells attractive beach umbrellas. 

“The idea for Pearl Edward Beach came up during the challenging time of COVID,” she says. “I was creating a lot of art at the time and then started transferring it to textile designs. 

“I decided to add my artwork to a beautifully vintage-designed umbrella style and created Pearl Edward Beach! Pearl is for my daughter, Genevieve, and Edward after my late father. Pearl Edward Beach was established June 2020 in Laguna Beach.”

There Once was a Girl From Nantucket is available at www.amazon.com and www.bn.com.

 

