NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

60.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 14  |  February 16, 2021

LBHS boys cross country team puts in 021621

LBHS boys cross country team puts in outstanding performance on Saturday

The LBHS boys cross country team had another outstanding performance this past Saturday at Crean Lutheran High School. Racing once again without several key varsity performers, the Breakers were paced by All-CIF standout Mateo Bianchi (Sr.) who cruised to a controlled victory in a time of 16:12 over the three-mile course. 

LBHS boys Bianchi

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Ryan Smithers

Senior Mateo Bianchi 

Super freshmen Dylan Zevnik and Theo Drews finished next for the Breakers, with both posting an excellent time of 17:22. Sophomore newcomer Connor Joyce continued to impress yet again with a very strong time of 17:49.

LBHS boys running

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Ryan Smithers

In front Dylan Zevnik, Theo Drews in back, left Conner Joyce, back right Will Coffey

Major breakthroughs also occurred with freshman Noah Volpe and sophomore Sean Laird. Finishing together in stride in a time of 17:57, Volpe improved by one full minute, and Laird slashed 56 seconds from his personal best. 

Coach Dave Brobeck says, “Outstanding work to all who raced!”

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.