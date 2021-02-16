NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

60.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 14  |  February 16, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 021621

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

“Easy peasy!” said many readers. Who knew where Maggi was here? It’s a long list of those in the know, including Beth Johnsen, Kathy Bienvenu, Jane Golden, Pat Carpenter, Ernest Farnisi, Kathy Louden Yao, Nancy Wade, Byron Rabin, Rick Jorgenson, Bonnie Drury, Traci Bowman, Janet Bescoby, Mona Roberts, Mary Hill, Bobi Roper, Mark Porterfield, Kathryn Delp Dew, Diane Van Dalfsen, Cathy Bosko, Laurie Kirkland, Linda Barker, Wendy Pearce, Janis Smith, and Sandi Werthe, 

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.

Where's Maggi 2 16 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Decorations in the “Fairy Garden” at the library

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.