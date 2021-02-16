NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 14  |  February 16, 2021

Victim of carjacking asks City Council for increased security at Mission Hospital LB

By DIANNE RUSSELL

During the public comment portion of the February 9 City Council meeting, former Laguna Beach resident Judie Dike, the victim of a brutal carjacking in the lower-level parking lot at Mission Hospital Laguna Beach, spoke of her ordeal. She implored the City Council to protect our community, saying “I’m not seeing that happen. Let’s find a way to at least take a ‘baby step’ to get some cameras in that lower parking lot.”

Judie is bringing this to the public’s attention, four months after the incident, because the hospital has not agreed to install a security camera in the lower parking lot and on the little road that leads from the Emergency Room to the lot, she says.

“I don’t want this to happen to someone else,” she says.

October 2020 incident 

Last October, Judie, who now resides in Laguna Niguel, was leaving Mission Hospital after a doctor’s appointment. “A woman accosted me just as I was getting into my car and inserted herself between me and my car. She was so close, I had to have a COVID test. The woman had exited through an offshoot of the lot – a door that leads from the ER, the psychiatric and psychological treatment center, and Chemical Dependency Treatment Center – directly into the lower parking lot.

“She grabbed my purse, started the car, and backed up full speed, and I was caught in the door. She almost ran over me, and then she sped away.”

Perpetrator arrested

The perpetrator fled to San Diego; however, police were able to ping Judie’s phone and locate the woman, who was arrested.

Judie still suffers soreness in her arm and hip where she was dragged.

“There were no security cameras on the lower-level parking lot and only a security guard whose function is to prevent beach parking,” says Judie. “He was not present in the lower parking lot – I was told that he was on a bathroom break.”

Assistance

A couple waiting in their car came to her aid and the man, who was a retired paramedic, tended to Judie’s injuries and got her to the bench in front of the doctors’ offices. 

Judie says, “Twenty minutes later the guard showed up, and I asked him to call 911, but he said he couldn’t without his supervisor’s permission. It took another 10 minutes to find him, and he then called 911. The Laguna Beach Police Department came right away, and Officer Wagner stayed with me in the ER and handled the case via his phone. I can’t thank him enough.

“My focus is not compensation from the hospital; I just want to make sure this doesn’t happen to someone else,” she said.

Plea for security cameras

During her plea to the council, she said, “It was a horrific time. One week after the incident, I made an appointment with the director at Mission Hospital. After one meeting and two telephone calls, they said they would not take any of my security suggestions, which were the installation of security cameras.”

Judie says that residents expressed outrage about the incident on Nextdoor.

“There are doctors’ offices and a steady flow of people. Many people don’t know there is a psychiatric and psychological treatment center, both inpatient and outpatient, and a chemical dependency program there.”

Concern for safety

“My main focus is the lack of security in the lower lot. There is a guard to keep traffic out and no camera. My concern is the community, patients, and staff. Since the exit from the ER is an offshoot of the parking lot, it’s simple for a person to leave the ER and run down into the lower lot.”

Judie was surprised that no one filmed it on a cell phone or called 911. She now carries a whistle, pepper spray, and a stun gun. 

After Judie spoke to the council on Tuesday, her youngest son Bryan Thomas added his comments, “When I heard of the carjacking hours after it happened, I was devastated. She was in the hospital. She’s grandmother to my three children. We don’t have nearly enough answers. I was devastated that I might have lost my mother. Sincerely consider my mom’s measures. It’s important that the City Council find a way for the cameras to be installed in the lower lot and the little road that goes up to the hospital.”

Mayor, Council Members, and Police Chief respond

Mayor Bob Whalen said, “We have had some outreach from the hospital and will be following up.”

During the meeting, Councilmember Toni Iseman responded, “I had the opportunity to meet with Judie. This happened in October, a long time to wait for some kind of resolution. Her suggestions, which I think very reasonable, are being ignored. There have been complaints from neighbors who live around the hospital about what’s happening there. Our OC Sheriff drops people off there, and once they are stabilized, they are let out and often find a way to someone’s door. Neighbors have been very frightened. We are going to appoint a liaison to the hospital. I don’t know why they aren’t aware of how important it is to have cameras. It’s amazing that her beyond reasonable request hasn’t been honored. I just hope in the next few weeks, we can come back with some resolution for the safety of the people in the parking lot and neighborhood.” 

Police Chief Rob Thompson stated, “This is an ongoing dialogue. Capt. Calvert is working closely with the hospital administration. This is obviously something that is very disturbing and regrettable. Our relationship with the hospital has been generally good. We are working with the hospital, but we are somewhat limited in what we can impose on them, but we will be working with them to try to be good stewards in what are the common-sense solutions – some of which have been offered tonight – to have a more robust awareness and coverage of that facility. As the talks continue, we will report back, but we are aware of working within the limits of our interactions with the hospital and are working to address it.”

Councilmember Peter Blake added, “I met several times with ex-Police Chief Farinella and ex-Assistant City Manager Krista Johnson regarding the hospital. I was alarmed at what the hospital has become, unbeknownst to many of us in town…This isn’t a simple fix, it’s a serious problem. It really involves us sitting down with the hospital and advising them that it’s not acceptable for the hospital to become a place for every transient in neighboring communities. It’s a disaster waiting to happen…I’ve been meeting on this issue for months now. It’s gone way beyond installing cameras. I look forward to meeting with them and letting them know that this situation isn’t acceptable.”

“I will reach out to the CEO as well to speak with him about this, sounds like there are some simple solutions we can implement,” Mayor Bob Whalen said.

Blake later said during a telephone interview, “This [carjacking] is a symptom of a real disease…I’ve been getting unique calls about transients showing up in the homes of neighbors in the area. Once the OC Sheriff drops someone off, the hospital has no right to keep them, and they can just walk out. I spoke to the CEO about the problems and was told that I was misinformed.”

Judie says, “These are desperate times, people are desperate, and the pandemic has made it worse. Crimes are much more rampant. This will happen again.”

To access the council meeting, click here.

 

