 Volume 13, Issue 14  |  February 16, 2021

MemorialCare partners with SilverCloud to provide mental health resources

In response to the unprecedented need for mental health and mental well-being services during the pandemic, nonprofit health system MemorialCare is now offering a free online resource to not only its patients but to the entire community. The increased access to SilverCloud Health comes on the heels of ongoing reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that more than 40 percent of U.S. adults are struggling with mental health or substance abuse as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

SilverCloud provides an on-demand, virtual mental health platform that offers digital behavioral health care via evidence-based content, programs, and support, with more than 1,000 MemorialCare patients having used the platform to-date. Anyone can sign up and customize their mental health program by joining the program directly through MemorialCare, by visiting www.memorialcare.org/silvercloud.

“COVID-19 has taken its toll in many ways and the insurmountable pain, loss, and loneliness has only intensified mental health needs within our community,” said Mark Schafer, M.D., CEO of MemorialCare Medical Foundation. “An unprecedented number of people are struggling and do not know where to turn. Our hope is that those who need some help will find it on SilverCloud’s online platform.” 

SilverCloud’s online psychoeducational and therapeutic program aims to help manage anxiety, depression, stress, and sleep. Using a blend of online programs – complete with interactive tools and tactics – the platform is customizable and designed to meet a person’s unique mental health goals. 

“SilverCloud Health is committed to effective mental health care for all, and we are excited to partner with MemorialCare to provide on-demand, clinically validated care to patients who are experiencing mental health challenges now more than ever,” said Ken Cahill, CEO of SilverCloud Health. “We commend MemorialCare for offering a safe and confidential proven resource at no cost. Our partnership exemplifies a best-in-class model for digital mental health, which can significantly improve clinical outcomes for patients, enabling better mental health care for all.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacting the community’s health and well-being, MemorialCare recently added a new exclusive module – dealing with the emotional challenges caused by COVID-19 – as part of its free offering to the community. Other modules include:

--Dealing with anxiety

--Managing depression

--Managing stress

--Building resilience

--Sleeping better

By signing up for SilverCloud through MemorialCare, the no-cost program does not require a doctor’s order, can be completed at any pace by participants, and is accessible any time on smartphone, tablet, and computer devices.

MemorialCare, a nonprofit health system, listed among the nation’s Best Health Systems and Best Workplaces, has more than 200 care locations including leading hospitals – Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, breast health, and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties.

SilverCloud Health is the world’s leading digital mental health company, enabling providers, health plans, and employers to deliver clinically validated digital health and therapeutic care that improves outcomes, increases access and scale while reducing costs. The company’s multi-award-winning digital mental health platform is a result of more than 18 years of clinical research with leading academic institutions.

 

