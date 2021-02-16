NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 14  |  February 16, 2021

FOA’s next “Concerts on the Screen” features Buzz Campbell and Hot Rod Lincoln on Feb 26

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach in partnership with Yamaha is pleased to announce its next “Concerts on the Screen” performance will showcase master of rockabilly, roots country, blues, and roots rock styles Buzz Campbell and Hot Rod Lincoln. 

Anticipated to be a rockin’ night for the monthly entertainment series, viewers can tune in to catch the pre-recorded performance on Friday, Feb 26 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per household for the general public and free with registration for Festival members. 

“Buzz Campbell’s performance in 2019 on the Festival grounds received rave reviews for their fantastic musicianship,” said Susan Davis, Director of Special Events at Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach. “We are excited to be able to bring another Festival favorite into the homes of our fans and patrons.”

Best known as the rockabilly lead guitarist for Lee Rocker (Stray Cats), Sha Na Na, and Hot Rod Lincoln, Buzz Campbell’s guitar work can be heard all over Lee Rocker’s recordings of the past decade. Touring regularly with Rocker’s live band across the globe, Buzz is an accomplished songwriter, and he penned the track “Crazy When She Drinks” for Rocker’s Black Cat Bone album.

Throughout his career, Buzz has performed with or shared the stage with legendary artists such as Chuck Berry, Willie Nelson, Jerry Lee Lewis, Brian Setzer, Little Richard, Chris Isaak, and Bo Diddley, among others. 

The virtual “Concerts on the Screen” series is presented in partnership with Yamaha and allows fans the opportunity to enjoy their favorite summer Fine Arts Show performances from the comfort of home. 

Upcoming Festival of Arts “Concerts on the Screen” Monthly Series Schedule:

--February 26 - Buzz Campbell and Hod Rod Lincoln

--March 19 - Billy Valentine

--April 23 - Brian Bromberg’s Big Bombastic Band

To register and purchase tickets, visit www.foapom.com/event/virtual-concert-campbell/. Pre-registration is required.

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media. To support the Festival of Arts, visit www.foapom.com/supportnow.

 

