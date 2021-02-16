NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 14  |  February 16, 2021

LAM receives grant for next Pacific Standard Time

Laguna Art Museum has received a grant to prepare for the next edition of the region-wide arts initiative Pacific Standard Time, scheduled to open in 2024. 

Laguna Art Museum is one of 45 cultural, educational, and scientific institutions throughout Southern California to receive support from the Getty Foundation for its projects, all of which will explore the intersection of art and science. 

Pacific Standard Time will include dozens of simultaneous exhibitions and programs focused on the intertwined histories of art and science, past and present, that together address some of the most complex challenges of the 21st century – from climate change and environmental racism to the current pandemic and artificial intelligence – and the creative solutions these problems demand.

At Laguna Art Museum, Particles and Waves: Southern California Abstraction and Modern Physics, 1945 to 1980 will examine how concepts and technologies from subfields of modern physics impacted the development of abstract (or non-figurative) styles of artwork in postwar Southern California. 

LAM receives artwork

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Claire Falkenstein, “Abstract,” 1945-46, oil on canvas, 48 x 39 inches,
Laguna Art Museum, Gift of Roy D. Miller and Jan McCoy Miller

Beginning in the 1920s and 1930s, scientists at institutions near Los Angeles including Mount Wilson Observatory, the California Institute for Technology, and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena generated groundbreaking experimental research in astronomy and particle physics. 

During and after World War II, the region remained at the forefront of scientific inquiry in theoretical physics and its applications within aerospace engineering, industrial manufacturing, and communications technologies. Between 1945 and 1980, many artists in Los Angeles produced visually abstract artworks while closely engaging with scientific ideas, mathematical theories, and materials or processes derived from physics and engineering. 

Particles and Waves unites several generations of artists working in diverse materials and styles to examine how scientific advances in modern physics inspired a range of non-figurative artworks by practitioners concerned with light, energy, motion, and time.

“This exhibition offers an exciting opportunity to explore the interrelated histories of scientific research and artistic experimentation in Southern California,” says Sharrissa Iqbal, lead curator of the exhibition. “After World War II, a wide range of artists in and around Los Angeles produced visually abstract artworks concerned with scientific theories, mathematical models, and engineered technologies. By bringing together a vibrant intersection of non-figurative artworks influenced by modern physics, Particles and Waves will shed new light on the history of artistic abstraction in the region.»

Laguna Art Museum joins a diverse community of Southern California institutions that will present exhibitions, publications, performances, and public conversations and programs in 2024 as part of Pacific Standard Time.

“We applaud our partners for embracing remarkably diverse and imaginative approaches to this PST’s theme of art and science,” says Joan Weinstein, director of the Getty Foundation. “Beyond the inventiveness they are bringing to their individual research topics, they will build new community partnerships and engage the public in civic dialogues around pressing issues of our time. This will be a PST defined by creativity, curiosity, and community.”

For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

