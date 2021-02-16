NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 14  |  February 16, 2021

Lunar Tides, a new Art in Public Places installation 021621

Lunar Tides, a new Art in Public Places installation by local artists, graces Heisler Park

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Funded by donations from John W. Wolfe and the lodging establishments of the City of Laguna Beach, Heisler Park now has another beautiful creation by local artists Scott and Naomi Schoenherr. Lunar Tides occupies the stage floor at the amphitheater.

Other public city-funded Art in Public Places installations at Heisler Park by the Schoenherrs include: Little Treasures, Time Connected, Continuous Rotation, Tidal Pull, and The Divers.

Their projects range from public art, private commissions, to one-of-a-kind artworks.

Explaining their inspiration for Lunar Tides, Naomi says, “We’ve always been interested in nature’s cycles as a theme for our artwork. It’s about how we observe the cycles of nature and our relationship to them.”

They chose the name Lunar Tides because, “The moon affects the tide, and the ocean creatures are affected too. It’s all a part of nature’s cycle,” she says.

Lunar Tides trees

Click on photo for a larger image

“Lunar Tides” was funded by donations from John W. Wolfe and the lodging establishments of the City of Laguna Beach

The Schoenherrs have exhibited at both the Sawdust Festival and the Festival of the Arts. FOA visitors may remember their Commuter exhibit, a series of hand-sculpted ceramic artworks with a wonderfully playful outlook on people’s characters and their cars. 

The Commuter series was born after observing the lives in Southern California where the automobile was a necessity and also an extension of people’s personalities. 

Scott and Naomi are both graduates of Otis Art Institute of Parsons School of Design (now Otis College of Art and Design) in Los Angeles. They have been working together for the past 30 years and have created a strong team with a multi-influenced sense of design, combining each other’s ideas and aesthetics.

Naomi, 45, was born and raised in Tokyo, Japan, and also studied in Amsterdam while still in high school. To broaden her cultural experience further, she came to the U.S. in 1985 to study architecture but switched to fine art and ceramics. “The switch came easily since I’ve always been interested in fine art,” said Naomi, who graduated from Otis in 1989.

Lunar Tides whale

Click on photo for a larger image

“Lunar Tides” and “Breaching Whale” by Jon Seeman

Scott, 49, was born in Anaheim and grew up in Corona before moving to Laguna Beach in the 70s. Art became his passion at an early age. He traveled extensively and developed an interest toward other cultures and their arts while reflecting on his own. He graduated from Otis in 1990 and has exhibited his ceramics throughout the United States. 

They have a multimedia art studio, with projects ranging from site-specific public art installations to sculpture and custom artworks for residential as well as commercial applications. After graduating, they started working together on art projects, bringing together each other’s ideas and aesthetics. 

Lunar Tides closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

The cycles of nature are reflected in “Lunar Tides”

“We believe strongly in the importance of well-executed artworks that engage and connect with the audience at many levels. Further, we work individually, which we find necessary and essential to keep our ideas fresh and exciting. Our work has been exhibited and collected all over the world. Our studio and home is located in a quaint canyon setting in Laguna Beach. We live with our hens and dog, Milo”

Once the Heisler Park concerts resume at the amphitheater, this will be a wonderful setting for the musicians. In the meantime, stroll by and marvel at the beauty of Lunar Tides.

“We wanted to make it a piece that would complement the environment but not overwhelm it,” says Naomi. “We paid attention to the color and composition so that it would fit in and anchor the coast. We feel it’s a nice addition.”

Lunar Tides joins their other artwork at Heisler Park – as another  magnificent reflection of nature and all its wonder.

For more information, go to www.fullmoonclayco.com and www.schoenherrstudio.com.

 

