 Volume 13, Issue 14  |  February 16, 2021

Sally’s Fund shares the love while delivering groceries to seniors

For Valentine’s Day, Laguna Beach elementary school students and high school junior Makena Angus wanted to find a special way to spread some love in the community. 

With many senior residents in isolation, these creative and compassionate students helped our seniors celebrate by making Valentine’s Day cards and gift bags. 

With the help of Sally’s Fund, these homemade Valentine’s Day cards and gifts were delivered along with the weekly groceries the nonprofit has been providing since the pandemic began. 

Rachael Berger, Sally’s Fund Executive Director, said the elderly were so grateful to be thought of and remembered. These caring students brought forth tons of joy, smiles, and virtual hugs, warming many hearts this Valentine’s Day.

Sally’s Fund is also planning to deliver hot holiday meals to seniors for Easter from a local Laguna Beach restaurant, and would be grateful for your support. If you or someone you know would like to volunteer or donate to support these efforts, please call Rachael Berger, executive director, Sally’s Fund, at (949) 499-4100 or donate via PayPal at info.sallysfund.org.

 

