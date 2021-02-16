NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 14  |  February 16, 2021

TOWNA to hold “Meet the Mayor” reception featuring Mayor Whalen using Zoom

The Top of the World Neighborhood Association (TOWNA) will hold its annual “Meet the Mayor” reception on Sunday, Feb 21, from 3 to 4:15 p.m., this time via Zoom. Neighbors will be able to hear Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen and his answers to the questions from the TOWNA Board. Whalen will serve as mayor through 2021.

The public is invited; however, attendance is limited to 100. To suggest questions, send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. a day prior to the meeting, or use the Chat Room during the meeting. Those interested can download the free Zoom app and participate in the event using their computer, tablet, or smartphone by clicking here. 

TOWNA to hold Whalen

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Mayor Bob Whalen

The schedule is as follows:

3 p.m.: TOWNA President Gene Felder opens meeting; time for greetings and announcements

3:15 p.m.: Mayor Bob Whalen presentation

3:45 p.m.: Q&A; questions from Gene Felder using TOWNA Board questions and suggestions from the Chat Room

4:15 p.m.: Meeting over

Issues at hand

The TOWNA Board encourages all who see illegal or suspicious activity to call the Police Department at their non-emergency number (949) 497-0701 to make them aware of the problem.

The TOWNA Board has lobbied the City for an increased police presence in the Top of the World neighborhood, concerned that social media has attracted many more visitors in recent years aggravating existing problems. Matters to be discussed with the City include:

--Improved cameras at Carolyn Wood View Knoll and elsewhere

--Increase in police patrols during the high usage times of day and evenings

--Smoking and wildfire concerns

--Visitors increasing trash, graffiti, alcohol use, and public urination

--Aggressive dogs and off-leash rule and dog droppings

--Gate to Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park locked at dusk

--Cars speeding on Alta Laguna Boulevard and down Park Avenue

--Unsafe riding of eBikes and motorized scooters

It should be an interesting meeting!

 

