 Volume 13, Issue 14  |  February 16, 2021

KX FM’s Tyler Russell McCusker launches Kickstarter 021621

KX FM’s Tyler Russell McCusker launches Kickstarter for Escape Room in Lake Forest

Laguna Beach local Tyler Russell McCusker, founder of Laguna Beach radio station KX FM and CEO of Breach Escape Games and The Escape Bus, has launched a Kickstarter campaign for his new “Choose your own path” Escape Room in Lake Forest. 

Since 2016, players have been transported to 2033 to break out of The Escape Bus, Orange County’s first mobile escape room, or traveled back to 1960 to solve the murder in “Secrets of Suburbia.” Now, players will embark on “USS Destiny,” a replayable, choose-your-own-path escape game built at the company’s huge warehouse in Lake Forest. 

The project is nearing completion and needs public support through a recently-launched Kickstarter campaign with a $15,000 goal. The experience has faced delays due to COVID-19, but, with a successful Kickstarter campaign, has plans to open this summer. 

“Our goal is not only to challenge your brains but to tell an engaging story,” said “USS Destiny” designer Jonathan Katz. “That’s why we create our games story-first and develop puzzles to push the narrative forward.” 

In the universe of the game, you and your team are on a routine space survey mission when you’re suddenly interrupted by an alien attack, damaging your ship and throwing you into a situation for which you’re not prepared. Will you fight back? Will you attempt to communicate? Will you even be able to repair your ship? The choice is yours. 

There are multiple areas of the ship to access, depending on the choices you make: the airlock, the security terminal, the laboratory, the armory, and the conservatory. Some puzzles include building a missile, growing an exotic plant, or donning your space boots to repair the exterior of the craft. Players will also take on different roles on the space crew, like engineer, gunner, or captain. 

The different Kickstarter reward tiers include alpha or beta access to test the game, discounted admission for your group, an invitation to a grand opening celebration, or even an opportunity to be immortalized into the game as a past captain of the ship. 

Breach Escape Games and The Escape Bus are not affiliated with a large escape room franchise but rather a small, independent company founded by two best friends – McCusker and Katz – with a love of playing games and storytelling. 

“This project has been an ambitious undertaking. We’ve always wanted to take the time necessary to create one of the most unique and exciting escape experiences in the world, but we never expected COVID to slow us down even further” said McCusker. “We hope you will consider backing our Kickstarter to help us reach the finish line.” 

To contribute to the Kickstarter camapign, click here

Breach Escape Games aims to create revolutionary escape experiences where the story drives the puzzles with exciting set design, lighting cues, sound effects, and technology. 

The company’s past experiences include “Firewall” inside The Escape Bus, “Secrets in Suburbia” at the Lake Forest location, “Deadringers: Coffin Escape Races,” and custom games for parties and conferences. 

To learn more, visit www.breachescapegames.com and www.theescapebus.com.

