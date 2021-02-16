NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

55°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 14  |  February 16, 2021

COVID-19: 658 new cases and 40 new deaths reported 021621

COVID-19: 658 new cases and 40 new deaths reported in OC over last two days, 1 new case in Laguna Beach

Sadly, OC Health Care Agency reports that 3,617 people have died due to COVID-19 in Orange County, including 17 new deaths reported on February 15 and 23 new deaths reported on February 16. There have been five deaths of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The county reported 289 new cases on February 15 and 369 new cases on February 16. There have been 243,163 cumulative cases to date.

The percentage of adult ICU beds currently available in OC is 15.3 percent. 56 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that 748 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (-42 since Sunday’s report – includes ICU); 235 are in ICU (-22 since Sunday’s report).

The county reports that there have been 776 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, including one new case reported over the last two days and 11 new cases reported since last Tuesday’s report.

The county estimates 217,220 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the data dashboard, click here.

COVID-19 numbers are updated daily by Stu News Laguna and reported on our social media pages @StuNewsLaguna.

COVID 19 County 2 16 21 1

COVID 19 County 2 16 21 2

COVID 19 County 2 16 21 3

Click on photos for larger images

Courtesy of OC Health Care Agency

Orange County COVID-19 case data posted on February 16, as reported by the county; click here to visit page that is updated daily

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.