 Volume 13, Issue 14  |  February 16, 2021

COVID-19: 166 new cases and 27 new deaths reported in OC, 1 new case in Laguna Beach

Sadly, OC Health Care Agency reports that 3,644 people have died due to COVID-19 in Orange County, including 27 new deaths reported today (February 17). There have been five deaths of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The county reported 166 new cases today. There have been 243,329 cumulative cases to date.

The percentage of adult ICU beds currently available in OC is 15.4 percent. 57 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that 719 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (-29 since yesterday’s report – includes ICU); 235 are in ICU (+0 since yesterday’s report).

The county reports that there have been 777 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, including one new case reported today and nine new cases reported since last Wednesday’s report.

The county estimates 218,943 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

Orange County COVID-19 case data posted on February 17, as reported by the county; click here to visit page that is updated daily

 

