 Volume 13, Issue 15  |  February 19, 2021

Laguna Presbyterian Church and Red Cross 021921

Laguna Presbyterian Church and Red Cross to hold Community Blood Drive on March 5, the need for donations is high

On Friday, March 5, from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Laguna Presbyterian Church and the Red Cross will hold the first Community Blood Drive of 2021. It will be held in Tankersley Hall, but because of the pandemic restrictions and efforts to accommodate outside groups with the limited “safe” spaces on the church campus, both the day of the week and slightly earlier time period are “new.”

The need for blood donations is high. “Because of the emergency shortage of blood supply due to the pandemic, the Red Cross has set our goal of blood donor appointments at 60,” says Sandy Grim, ARC/LPC Blood Drive Coordinator. “I thought we ‘broke the ceiling’ last October when they set our goal at 52 (which we achieved!) and we collected 45 units, and brought in seven first-time donors.”

Laguna Presbyterian building

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Presbyterian Church (pre-pandemic)

All donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma from antibody-positive donations may help current coronavirus patients in need.

So, get out there and tell your families, friends, etc. All COVID-19 safety precautions, cleanings, etc. will be enforced. 

To schedule an appointment, sign up online here. Use sponsor code: lagunaap.

Call the Red Cross at (866) 236-3276 to find out if you are eligible to donate.

Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave.

For questions, email Sandy at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

