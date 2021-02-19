NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 15  |  February 19, 2021

Friendship Shelter and Dandelion Chocolate 021921

Friendship Shelter and Dandelion Chocolate invite you to enjoy a unique virtual tasting

Calling all chocolate lovers! All are invited to a unique virtual chocolate tasting experience to benefit Friendship Shelter. Attendees will learn about the subtle flavors of the cacao bean in a tasting party led by expert chocolate makers of Dandelion Chocolate in San Francisco.

Hosted by Barbara, Ken, and Anna McMurray, the event will be held on Friday, March 19 at 5 p.m. via a private Zoom meeting. 

Friendship Shelter family

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The McMurrays have a sweet idea to raise money for Friendship Shelter

“Two things I have not given up during lockdown are working as a volunteer with the diligent team at Friendship Shelter and chocolate,” said Barbara McMurray. “Since we cannot physically gather, this is a delicious way to support the work being done to house those who cannot shelter at home. And if you haven’t tried Dandelion Chocolate, you’re in for a real treat. I guarantee you’ll learn something new about chocolate and how it’s made!”

A donation of $100 to Friendship Shelter will include one tasting kit, which comes with three 70 percent single-origin dark chocolate bars, shipped to each registrant to be used during the tasting session.

Dandelion Chocolate’s knowledgeable instructors will lead the group through a 30-minute chocolate tasting complete with information about where cocoa comes from and how nuanced flavors in single-origin chocolate are created. They’ll share tasting best practices and discuss what types of flavors they often find in finished chocolate, providing ample opportunity for you to practice your tasting skills and ask questions.

Friendship Shelter chocolate

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Nick Katkov

Enjoy a fine and dandy tasting experience

There is limited capacity, so please click here to register for the event and reserve your space (and chocolate). All registrants by February 22 will receive tasting kits in the mail from Dandelion Chocolate in advance of the tasting. Information about how to access the tasting will be made available closer to the event date.

Friendship Shelter operates two shelter programs in Laguna Beach, and its permanent supportive housing program in scattered sites throughout south Orange County. Despite the significant disruptions that came with the pandemic, all programs remain in operation. 

All funds raised through the tasting event will be used to support Friendship Shelter’s efforts to help homeless men and women move more quickly out of homelessness or a shelter and into permanent housing.

 

