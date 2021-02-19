NewLeftHeader

few clouds

49.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 15  |  February 19, 2021

Council to consider Rivian project appeal 022321

Council to consider Rivian project appeal, fuel modification policies, honor Barbara Diamond

By SARA HALL

City Council will discuss several noteworthy items on tonight’s (February 23) agenda.

Perhaps the most contentious item on the agenda will be the last public hearing of the night regarding an appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval of the Rivian reuse and remodel project at South Coast Cinemas.

Council will consider the appeal, filed by the Laguna Beach Historic Preservation Coalition, of an approved exemption for the project, a Class 31 Categorical Exemption (Historic Resource Rehabilitation) under the California Environmental Quality Act.

Staff is recommending that City Council deny the appeal.

Although it may not even come to a vote. The Coalition and Rivian officials have reportedly been working on an agreement, Councilmember George Weiss said during a phone interview on Monday.

Rivian made certain changes as suggested by Coalition members, Weiss said.

This means the appeal could be withdrawn, in which case Council would not vote on the item. Depending on how the reported changes are added into the project proposal, it could return to the Planning Commission again.

The changes are modest, but important, Weiss said. They include more historically accurate doors and marquee than what was in the original proposal.

Coalition, Rivian, and city officials could not be reached for comment before publication.

Should the appeal remain on the council agenda and lead to a vote, Weiss said he would abstain.

Council to theater exterior

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The current South Coast Cinemas building

The electric vehicle dealer’s project, located at the historic theaters at 154-162 South Coast Hwy, includes retail space, food, and beverage service, a restored theater with seating reduced from the current 674 seats to 130 seats for public programming, and space to display two Rivian vehicles.

In the appeal, the Coalition claims the Planning Commission “abused its discretion in approving the project with a Class 31 Categorical Exemption.” 

“Instead, the city must prepare an Initial Study to determine the appropriate level of environmental review, because the project may have a significant effect on the environment,” Coalition officials state in the appeal.

Staff denied the claim, explaining that, according to state guidelines, the approved project qualifies for the exemption. 

Other grounds for the appeal include that it would cause a “substantial adverse change in the significance of a historic resource” and that the Commission “improperly adopted mitigation measures for the Categorical Exemption.”

The Commission “carefully reviewed and considered the testimony and evidence presented,” the staff report reads.

“The grounds stated for the appeal are unfounded, and the appeal fails to provide any proof that the project will create a substantial adverse change to a historic resource or that the Planning Commission otherwise erred or abused its discretion in approving the Class 31 Categorical Exemption pursuant to CEQA,” staff wrote.

South Coast Cinemas opened in 1935 with the movie Ginger. It was the first concrete and steel building constructed in Laguna Beach, according to city records.

During regular business, City Council will consider an amendment to the General Plan, Zoning Ordinance, and the Local Coastal Program to change regulations related to fuel modification programs and fire prevention.

The proposed amendments would expand the requirements already in place in Fuel Modification Zones to CalFire’s Very High Hazard Severity Zone. It would apply to new construction and major remodels only, according to the staff report, which is approximately 26 properties annually. An amendment to the Landscape and Scenic Highways Element is also proposed to ensure consistency.

If approved, the move would also transfer approval authority of fuel modification programs from the Design Review Board to the Director of Community Development and the Fire Chief.

Earlier in the meeting, the first item on the consent calendar will be a proclamation recognizing beloved Barbara F. Diamond as a highly respected and talented Laguna Beach resident and journalist. Diamond, 88, a highly respected community member and iconic Stu News reporter, died February 10. The city will honor her work and life with the proclamation and dedicate a press chair in Council chambers in her memory.

Council to Barbara Diamond

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Barbara Diamond will be honored at tonight’s Council meeting

The agenda is available online here. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call (669) 900-9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91013256502#. The meeting can also be watched live on Cox channel 852.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave, Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by using this interactive form: www.lagunabeachcity.net/comment. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on February 22 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments. You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on February 23 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on February 23, the Council members may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.