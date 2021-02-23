NewLeftHeader

few clouds

70.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 16  |  February 23, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 022321

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Not so easy-peasy this week, but still a couple of readers were onto Maggi’s whereabouts. Nancy Wade knew this picnic table is at the end of Noria Street, beside the canyon in Arch Beach Heights. Mark Porterfield knew, too, from his many walks while he lived in that area.

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.    

Where's Maggi 2 23 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Nice picnic spot – at the end of Noria Street

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.