 Volume 13, Issue 16  |  February 23, 2021

LBHS Boys Cross Country takes on Los Alamitos

By Ryan Smithers 

LBHS Boys Cross Country team member

The Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) Boys Cross Country team took on Los Alamitos on Saturday (February 20) in another impressive effort. Racing again without several varsity runners, the Breakers were defeated by Los Alamitos 35-25. This came with some incredible individual performances. 

Senior superstar Mateo Bianchi took charge of the race a mile in, cruising to a victory in 15:49.5. Mateo was followed by sophomore phenom Chris Drews, who with 800 meters to go, blistered away from the pack, placing 2nd (16:19). The rest of the LBHS Varsity Boys was led through an impressive effort from freshman Theo Drews (17:27), and with strong efforts by Evan Stykemian (18:04), Will Coffey (18:05), and Connor Joyce (18:24). 

The JV Boys were led by Luke Anderton and Owen Van Es. Both dealing with injuries this season, Luke and Owen have diligently worked together to get themselves back to running. As their first “race” of the season, Luke (18:56) and Owen (19:04) led the LBHS JV Boys through 4th and 5th place respectively. True Patterson (21:17) and Theo Coffey (21:20) battled to the end to finish off the JV pack. 

LBHS Boys Noah

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Henry Stewart

Freshman Noah Volpe

In one of the most exciting events of the day, Noah Volpe took charge of the FS Boys race. Putting himself in the front of the pack, Noah contended with Los Alamitos runner Daniel Mastick. In a close finish, Noah finished a monumental 3rd place (18:05). The last three meets Noah has consistently improved, placing 15th, 10th, and now 3rd. The FS Boys also had notable efforts from Sean Laird (18:47) and Preston Patterson (20:50). 

With many impressive performances, the LBHS Boys Cross Country team looks towards a bright future. As Mateo noted post-race, “It’s always great to take the opportunity to race whenever we can, and I was happy to put in a hard effort.”

Another race, another step forward. Go Artists!

 

