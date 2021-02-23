NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 16  |  February 23, 2021

Obit Conway 022321

Obituary

Kathy L. Conway

April 21, 1957 – January 20, 2021

Kathy Conway closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Kathy Conway

Longtime resident of Laguna Beach and Palm Springs, Kathy L. Conway, 76, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021. Kathy was born October 19, 1944 in Shelton, Nebraska, to Phyllis Jean Woten and Colonel W. Paul Moore. Kathy spent her early years in Nebraska with grandparents Alton and Irma Woten. Her father’s Air Force Career sent them to Germany and then Japan, where she attended the University of Tokyo. 

Kathy Conway couple

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Kathy and Michael

Although meeting back in the “hippie 60s,” it wasn’t until July 21, 1983, both post-divorced, that Kathy and the love-of-her-life, Michael Conway, ran into one another on a sunny day in Laguna, where they have lived together for over 35 years. Kathy and Michael worked together in their accounting firm, Conway Financial Services, in an office on the grounds of their beautiful home, less than 50 feet from one another for all these years. It was true love.

Kathy Conway black dress

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo 

Kathy and Michael loved to host parties 

While Big Sur and Cabo were their secret hideaways, Kathy loved to travel to their home in Palm Springs, where she and Michael hosted parties to celebrate almost any occasion and welcomed family and their many friends.

Kathy served on the committees or volunteered her time to the Laguna Art Museum, Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, Laguna Canyon Foundation, Laguna Dance Festival, and a host of others. She was an avid Nebraska Cornhuskers and L.A. Lakers fan with flags flying proudly on her Mercedes! She was a staunch Democrat.

Kathy Conway Misty

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Dance Festival 

Kathy with ballet dancer Misty Copeland, one of her favorite photographs

Kathy is survived by her forever husband Michael, four shared children, Daniel Brent (Emily) of Pacific Palisades, Brian Brent of Phoenix, Ariz., Christy Conway-Kasdon of San Diego, and Jeff Conway of Palm Springs, her sister Kerry Lyn Sills of Texas, and brother Mark of Lompoc, Calif., cousins Chris Hartman of Phoenix, Julie Hartman of Glenwood Springs, Colo., and Barbara Rubin of Ore., as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Phyllis and Col. W. Paul Moore, a brother, W. Paul (Buzz) Moore Jr., grandparents Irma and Al Woten of Shelton, Neb., and her aunt Norma Hartman of Grand Island, Neb.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in her name to the local cause of choice as there will be no public service.

 

