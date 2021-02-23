NewLeftHeader

few clouds

70.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 16  |  February 23, 2021

In memory of Barbara Diamond 022321

In memory of Barbara Diamond

By Suzie Harrison

I feel so blessed to have the honor of working with Laguna community newspaper legends Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond for most of my reporting career. They’ll forever mean so much to me in so many ways. 

I remember the elation we felt at the Coastline News when Stu said Barbara was coming on board. Little did I know what a significant impact she would have on my life and career.

As most people know, I’ve always held Barbara Diamond in such high esteem. I often said I want to grow up to be Barbara Diamond, even to Barbara, which made her laugh. She was my mentor, my role model, and my inspiration as a community news journalist.

Barbara loved being a reporter and in the trenches. I followed suit. Barbara readily shared her trade secrets as a writer and interviewer and her infinite knowledge of Laguna and the community.

I felt honored to be invited over to Barbara’s home. I marveled at her collection of reporter’s notebooks. She said, “If you keep one from an interview, you have to keep them all. It’s a matter of record.” She was always a person of great integrity.

In memory plaid

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Barbara on the job with former Mayor Pro Tem Steve Dicterow

Barbara was the consummate professional with her red pen in hand. Dressed meticulously, often donning her trademark rose glasses and red jacket with her white diamond Westie brooch proudly affixed.

I remember when Barbara first got her new red Mustang. She went out onto Ocean Ave and Forest Ave and measured countless parking spots outside the Coastline office and noted the sizes varied. Barbara definitely had a nose for news. She was a very hands-on reporter and excellent researcher.

Barbara was a voracious reader, often reading up to five books a week. 

She was so descriptive and the best storyteller. No detail escaped Barbara. She had a gift of transporting you through her written words and conversations, keeping you fully immersed.

Barbara debated with one of her sons about the rules of journalism and that a single sentence could be used as a paragraph. He didn’t believe it. She proved him wrong. She loved that story and making her point.

With passionate pursuit, dedication, hard work, and an incredible attitude, Barbara wrote until her last day here, always ready to take on the next story. 

I have a feeling Barbara and Stu are working together on their next community writing venture.

Barbara Diamond will forever be the Grand Marshal of community news, etched in our hearts and memories.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.