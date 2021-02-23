NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 16  |  February 23, 2021

Guest Column Maintaining the downward trend 022321

Guest Column

Maintaining the downward trend of COVID-19, colds, and flu in our community 

By Guisou Mahmoud, MD, FACEP

Thankfully, we have started to see the number of COVID-19 cases drop in our community. We are also seeing a decrease in cold and flu cases. While we are thrilled to see this downward trend, it’s important that we maintain healthy practices and keep our immune system strong in order to continue this progress.

One of the most effective ways we can boost our immune system is by making sure to eat a healthy, well-balanced diet that is rich in nutrients. Does your diet include at least 5-6 servings of fruits and vegetables daily? Are you drinking plenty of water? Are you getting enough vitamin D, vitamin C, and zinc? It’s important now, more than ever, that we nourish our bodies.

A big part of staying healthy includes making sure you get enough sleep and exercise, as well as keeping up with regular doctor appointments. 

Guest Column maintaining Dr. Mahmoud

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Guisou Mahmoud, MD, FACEP, director of emergency medicine at Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach

It is helpful to open your windows for 20-30 minutes daily to improve the air exchange in your home.

We also need to continue wearing our masks and social distancing, as we work with the county to vaccinate our community. It is critical that we maintain these important measures, even after getting the vaccine. 

While all of these safeguards can help build our body’s defense against COVID-19, we are fortunate to have access to a potentially life-saving treatment known as monoclonal antibodies at Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach and Mission Viejo. 

What are monoclonal antibodies? They are man-made antibodies that prevent the virus from entering your cells. The monoclonal antibodies from Eli Lilly can be administered to COVID-19 patients who have mild to moderate symptoms and are high risk. The goal of this antibody treatment is to prevent those who are at high risk of developing a severe case of COVID-19 from requiring hospitalization. It is crucial that the treatment is given early, within the first 10 days.

This proactive treatment option can lessen the symptoms of COVID-19 and is a powerful tool in the fight against coronavirus. 

Monoclonal antibody treatment is available at Mission Hospital as appropriate

If you have tested positive for COVID-19, you may be eligible to receive the antibody treatment. The qualifications are strict, and it is important to talk with your primary care physician about your eligibility. If you don’t have a primary care physician, we urge you to learn about the eligibility criteria. You can find a fact sheet and eligibility criteria by clicking here.

This treatment is available at Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach and Mission Viejo. 

We at Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach are equipped to serve our community safely. Patients who are contagious from COVID-19 are evaluated in negative pressure isolation rooms that are designed to prevent spread. We have seen patients delay care for life-threatening conditions due to fear of getting COVID-19, resulting in worse outcomes. We encourage you not to delay care if you think you need emergency care. You are our highest priority, and it is our privilege to serve you.

Guisou Mahmoud, MD, FACEP is director of emergency medicine at Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach, part of Providence, a not-for-profit provider of integrated health care.

The views expressed in this column are those of the author. Consult your physician to discuss your personal medical needs.

 

