 Volume 13, Issue 16  |  February 23, 2021

COVID-19: 250 new cases reported in OC

OC Health Care Agency reported 250 new cases of COVID-19 in Orange County today (February 23). There have been 245,135 cumulative cases to date.

Sadly, the county reports that 3,848 people have died due to COVID-19 in OC. There have been five deaths of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The percentage of adult ICU beds currently available in OC is 18.9 percent. 61 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that 539 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (-17 since yesterday’s report – includes ICU); 152 are in ICU (-27 since yesterday’s report).

The county reports that there have been 785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, including nine new cases reported since last Tuesday’s report.

The county estimates 226,386 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

