 Volume 13, Issue 17  |  February 26, 2021

LCC to feature City Manager John Pietig during Zoom meeting on Monday

Laguna Canyon Conservancy (LCC) invites the public to hear City Manager John Pietig speak on Monday, March 1 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. This might possibly be his last public event before his retirement. Because LCC has questions regarding the parking garage study, he said he would include that topic into his talk. 

The public is invited to join; however, attendance is limited to 100 guests. Access the Zoom link to join the meeting by clicking here (Meeting ID: 98588480070).

You may also access via your phone by calling (669) 900-9128 and entering the code 98588480070#.

Agenda:

7 p.m. – Open meeting – time for announcements, LCC President Gayle Waite introduces speaker 

7:15  p.m. – Speaker’s presentation 

7:45  p.m. – Time for Q&A – questions from Gayle Waite, using LCC Board questions and suggestions from Chat Room 

8:15 p.m. – Meeting over

Laguna Canyon Conservancy (LCC) is a long-standing volunteer environmental group dedicated to save Laguna Canyon and preserve it as natural. LCC has held educational meetings on most first Mondays of the month, September through May. However, due to COVID-19, the group is not able to meet at its monthly dinner meetings as it would normally, but via Zoom. 

To suggest questions for the city manager, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. at least one day before the event, or use the Zoom chat feature during the meeting.

 

