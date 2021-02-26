NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 17  |  February 26, 2021

Community mourns loss of longtime resident and friend Bruce White

By Tanya A. Yacina

After a yearlong battle with Stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer, longtime Laguna Beach resident and proprietor of the “world-famous” Shark Bite Lounge Bruce R. White died Sunday, Feb 7, at age 68. For the past five years and at the time of his passing, he lived in Corona del Mar with his wife, Suzi. He will be remembered for his vibrancy, living in the moment, and bringing together a community of people.

“He was incredibly talented and creative. He never stopped giving to all of us,” says longtime friend Russell Won of Hawaii. “If it was his Halloween parties or something on the calendar, he always had something planned for it. He kept us together as a family of friends. There was never a dull moment with him around. I will keep on our tradition of what we do.”

Commnity mourns Bruce car

Click on photo for a larger image

 Submitted photo

Bruce Richard White

Born Bruce Richard White on Jan 1, 1953, he grew up in Columbus, Ohio, and moved to Florida to attend the Florida Institute of Technology where he received a Bachelor of Science degree. After his education, he started to make his way to California and worked in airline management for a few different airlines. He wintered in Lake Tahoe, working at local ski shops and skiing every chance he got. In the mid-1980s, he made his way to Laguna Beach, which he called his home for 33 years until moving to Corona del Mar.

An American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI) certified inspector for more than 30 years, White founded Buyers Profile Inc – The Home Inspection Company in 1990, successfully working and coordinating with many local builders, real estate agents, and architects to inspect local homes and offices. 

Laguna Beach Coldwell Banker real estate agent Bill Rolfing utilized White’s services for physical home inspections for his real estate transactions. They had a 30-year history of “climbing around Laguna Beach homes” together. 

“Professionally, Bruce was a stellar inspector. I used his services for 30 years and though many referred to him as a ‘deal killer’ with his expert property investigations, I learned that was exactly what I wanted for my clients,” Rolfing recalls. “He knew I wanted a thorough job completed and he never disappointed. We worked like a team to discover all new and old elements of a property. 

“I think Bruce’s positive attitude and easy style provided enjoyment for all those who came in touch with him. He brought an authentic care and curiosity to each moment,” Rolfing says. “I was rewarded to have many conversations with Bruce while he battled cancer. His positive and courageous attitude will always impact me. I will miss him.”

Community mourns loss Bruce and Suzie

Click on photo for a larger image

 Submitted photo

Bruce and his wife Suzi

After opening his Laguna Beach office in 1990, local architect Si Teller met White while he was on a job in town, completing an inspection.

“He didn’t have reverse. Just always seemed to look and move forward with an adventurous, positive attitude and smile. He was always Bruce – never moody, down, or negative,” Teller says. “I know that most of the time I was with Bruce, he had a camera – I bet there are some real gems in his library.”

White loved everything outdoors, and could be frequently found hiking, skiing, and bicycling. He even competed in the Death Ride in Lake Tahoe five times – and lived to tell the tales. He was also a notable participant in Laguna Beach’s Save the Canyon marches in the late 80s.

After many years of “dating,” White and his wife, Suzi, married in December 2017. As their love story continued, the king and queen of the Shark Bite Lounge took their thrones and carried on White’s legacy of bringing friends together. His generous heart was personified in his elaborate parties and get-togethers, many of which continue to be spoken of decades later. 

Whether he was coordinating a Monday Night Football gathering at his house or expanding the production of his legendary Halloween parties at The White House, White lived every day to the fullest and loved to surround himself with friends. He genuinely took joy in seeing people happy and having a good time, and went to great lengths to make sure that happened.

Local photographer Don Leach says White will be remembered for his laughter, sense of humor, sense of adventure, love of the outdoors, and his continuous positive attitude.

“He didn’t take life too seriously, but when he did, he meant business. He was such a great guy, yes, but he backed it up. He wasn’t a fake at all. He was genuine (and) people wanted to hang with him,” Leach says. “He was super creative and had the skill to create or adapt almost anything – just look at his props and Tiki bar. He was always happy to be where he was.”

Local artist and longtime friend Kaj Garmhausen says White loved to gather friends and was very generous with his time. He had a very uplifting attitude about everyone and rarely had anything negative to say about folks.

“Bruce was an intricate piece to my life and to many others, the segments of which are simple times, sunny, rich days spent laughing, building friendships creating the early fun-filled days that bonded us all, and not quite realizing it would ever end,” Garmhausen says. “Every time a memory of Bruce comes to light, it’s with a smile and with his undeniable zest for adventure.”

White is survived by his wife, Suzi (Corona del Mar); his 94-year-old mother, Eleanor White (Ohio); sister Joyce White (Ohio); and sister Norma Tague and brother-in-law Pat Tague (Ohio).

A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date. If you are so inclined, and in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the GoFundMe account established for Bruce and Suzi White prior to his death – making sure his wife and the love of his life is taken care of would have meant so much to him. 

Rest peacefully, dear friend. Someday, we’ll join you at the Shark Bite Lounge Tiki bar in the sky and toast to the good ol’ days.

 

