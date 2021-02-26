NewLeftHeader

few clouds

67.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 17  |  February 26, 2021

BSA Troop 35 girls earn “Scouting Spirit” 022621

BSA Troop 35 girls earn “Scouting Spirit” District recognition, three achieve Eagle Scout rank

The 15 girls of Scouts BSA Troop 35, chartered by Laguna Presbyterian Church, were honored in OCBSA’s El Camino Real District for their unusual accomplishments in their second year of operation. In 2019, the Scouts BSA (formerly known as the Boy Scouts) welcomed girls to participate in the program, and Troop 35 had 10 who became founding members of the group. 

Two years later, three of these girls have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, placing them among the world’s first female Eagle Scouts. The three also make up an unusually large portion of the total 11 girls who have earned this rank across all of Orange County. 

BSA Troop Bear

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Elizabeth Keyser (on left, member of troop) and Alexandra Keyser, who achieved Eagle Scout rank, with The Spirit Bear

Peter Jensen, commissioner of the El Camino Real district, commented, “The ‘Spirit Bear’ is awarded to the Scouting unit that best exemplifies Scouting Spirit. The district commissioner staff was impressed with all the Troop 35 girls. Not only did three of them join the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts, we were also impressed with how all the girls supported and helped each other, through their Eagle Scout service projects and beyond.” 

BSA troop Nottage

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Alexandra Nottage 

The three girls who achieved the Eagle rank were Alexandra Nottage, Alexandra Keyser, and Ani Hovanesian. Nottage, a seventh grader at Thurston Middle School, taught a series of acting and improvisation classes at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach in order to bolster students’ confidence in speaking in front of an audience. Commenting on the help from her fellow Scouts, she said, “Our troop is a team. We encourage and help each other achieve our goals – Scouting and non-Scouting alike.”

BSA troop Keyser

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Alexandra Keyser

Alexandra Keyser, a junior at Laguna Beach High School, taught yoga, meditation, and gratitude classes to girls from Corona Del Mar High School to impart skills in relieving anxiety and preventing depression. Keyser said of her project, “I was so happy to be able to share these lessons with the young women of my community.” 

Ani Hovanesian, an LBHS sophomore, created a pilot program for the Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club teaching a week-long Space Camp over the summer. Hovanesian explained, “The purpose of the program was to get kids excited about science, technology, engineering, and math. We did just that, and we felt good that most of them said it was a ton of fun. There was a lot of work preparing for the program, and I could never have done it without the help of my troop.”

BSA Troop Ani

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Ani Hovanesian 

All three girls relied heavily on the support of the other girls in the troop who helped sew puppets, teach yoga classes, and became Space Camp counselors in addition to all the cutting, sorting, sewing, and organizing of supplies for each project. 

The El Camino Real District spirit award is presented monthly to the top unit in southern Orange County from Laguna Hills and Laguna Beach south to San Clemente. Those interested in learning more about boy or girl Troop 35 can learn more at www.lb35.org.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.