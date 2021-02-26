NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 17  |  February 26, 2021

“Book Talk” hosts best-selling author William Kent Krueger 022621

“Book Talk” hosts best-selling author William Kent Krueger for an online Q&A

The public is invited to join award-winning author William Kent Krueger as he discusses his book Ordinary Grace, live via Zoom, at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9. This virtual book club event is presented by Laguna Presbyterian Church.

Raised in the Cascade Mountains of Oregon, William Kent Krueger briefly attended Stanford University – before being kicked out for radical activities. After that, he logged timber, worked construction, tried his hand at freelance journalism, and eventually ended up researching child development at the University of Minnesota. He currently makes his living as a full-time author. His last nine novels were all New York Times bestsellers. Krueger has been married for over 40 years to a marvelous woman who is a retired attorney. He makes his home in St. Paul, a city he dearly loves.

In the novel Ordinary Grace, Krueger looks back to 1961 to tell the story of Frank Drum, a boy on the cusp of manhood. A typical 13-year-old with a strong, loving family, Frank is devastated when a tragedy forces him to face the unthinkable – and to take on a maturity beyond his years. 

The book was the winner of the Edgar Award, the Anthony Award, and the Barry Award for Best Novel, as well as the Macavity Award for Best Mystery Novel, among several other honors. 

This book selection gives readers an opportunity to reflect upon the ordinary graces and miracles they have experienced and consider how small moments help us deal with larger-than-life trouble.

Hosted by Laguna Presbyterian Church, “Book Talk” is a book discussion group that meets quarterly – normally in person, but currently online. This virtual event is open to anyone who has read the book. The group welcomes members of the community who are not otherwise involved in the life of the church.

During these pandemic times, the church has found the use of Zoom to be a helpful medium that enables groups to meet safely together online, letting people talk and see each other through live video. The online book group has proven to be a wonderful way to enjoy staying connected at a time when interaction is especially needed and appreciated. 

For this book group, Krueger will talk about himself, why he writes, and what led to the writing of Ordinary Grace. Then he will open it up for questions and discussion.

To sign up to participate in this free event, send your name and email address to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

