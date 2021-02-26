NewLeftHeader

 February 26, 2021

The Ranch at Laguna Beach honored 022621

The Ranch at Laguna Beach honored with multiple prestigious travel awards

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is kicking off the New Year with multiple industry accolades. The iconic canyon resort received a “Recommended” ranking for the 2021 Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards and ranked the second-best hotel in Laguna Beach for the U.S. News & World Report 2021 Best Hotels List. 

The Ranch at Laguna Beach also made its debut as one of just two Laguna Beach hotels featured in the coveted Travel + Leisure T+L 500, which celebrates the 500 best hotels in the world. 

“Throughout the unprecedented challenges of 2020, our team at The RanchLB rose to the occasion each day to provide a safe and serene escape for our guests, surrounded by revitalizing Laguna Beach nature. It is incredibly rewarding and humbling to see these heartfelt efforts recognized through the T+L 500, U.S. News’ Best Hotels List, and the 2021 Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards,” said Kurt Bjorkman, General Manager of The Ranch at Laguna Beach. “We look forward to upholding this standard as we welcome new and returning guests to our canyon oasis on the California coast.”

The Ranch view

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The Ranch lands multiple travel awards

The Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards are the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas. Trained inspectors anonymously visit and rate properties based on 900 objective criteria, from service to safety and design. As a “Recommended” hotel for the 2021 Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards, The RanchLB is acknowledged as an excellent property with consistently superior service and facilities.

U.S. News & World Report identifies the winners of its Best Hotels list using a comprehensive methodology centered on three components: reputation among professional travel experts, guest reviews, and hotel class ratings. Out of 22 hotels in the area, U.S. News 2021 Best Hotels list ranked The Ranch at Laguna Beach as the second-best property in Laguna Beach. The RanchLB also earned a Gold Badge for ranking among the top 10 percent of hotels in the United States.

The Travel + Leisure 2021 T+L 500 is a prestigious list showcasing the best hotels in the world. This year’s awards draw from the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Hotels list, in which readers rate hotels on the following characteristics: rooms/facilities, location, service, food, and value. The elite roster of properties, divided into eight geographic regions, has served as a trusted resource for millions of enthusiastic travelers and will help inspire and guide travelers’ next adventure, wherever – and whenever – it may be. Results are available in the March 2021 issue of Travel + Leisure.

For more information on The Ranch at Laguna Beach, visit www.theranchlb.com.

 

