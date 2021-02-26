NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 17  |  February 26, 2021

Council votes on hot topics of fuel modification 022621

Council votes on hot topics of fuel modification, fire prevention

By SARA HALL

Fuel modifications and fire prevention were the topics of a heated discussion this week.

After about four hours of input, reports, and public comment, Laguna Beach City Council on Tuesday (February 23) approved a portion of the item and directed staff to start an initial study regarding the amendment to the Landscape and Scenic Highways Element of the General Plan, the more hotly contested segment of the item. 

An initial study under the California Environmental Quality Act is not as involved or complex as an Environmental Impact Report. It’s typically used to decide whether to prepare an EIR or a negative declaration.

The approved portion only contained the amendment aimed at streamlining the process for voluntary applications to apply fuel modification standards to properties, Director of Community Development Marc Wiener explained. What a property owner does is at their discretion; the city or LBFD would provide advice, and city fees for those programs would be waived. The exact wording will be finalized at the second reading.

The second vote directed staff to start an initial study regarding amending the Landscape and Scenic Highways Element of the General Plan, and authorize up to $40,000 for a consultant to complete the study, to be appropriated from the general fund available balance.

“I very much want to see these move ahead,” Mayor Bob Whalen said. “I’m convinced we should have an initial study done and it will tell us whether we need to do anything further with CEQA beyond just a negative declaration or not.”

Council votes on fuel modification

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of LB

Experienced hand crews work in fuel modification zones to clear brush by hand

Wiener said the initial study process should take about two or three months, possibly six months. Pietig suggested the end of June would be reasonable.

Both votes were unanimous.

There was some general consensus on the Council that something needs to be done, but disagreement about whether the resolution as originally written was the right way to go about it.

There needs to be a balance, Whalen said. The bigger challenge is the defensible space state requirements, which we will have to wrestle with as a community, he said. Change is necessary as this point; it can’t be left as is.

Measure twice, cut once, Councilmember Toni Iseman said. She wants to know more about what we are getting into before moving ahead. There will be compromises, she said, but the City needs to understand any possible CEQA impact. 

There might be unintended consequences, Iseman noted; taking out some of these targeted species may make it harder for other plants to grow. There is a compromise to provide everything needed, but it needs to be done right.

Councilmember Peter Blake strongly supported the item. Safety is the most important issue that they could face as a community, he said. 

“I can’t imagine that we wouldn’t vote for this,” Blake said. “Trees will grow back, people won’t.”

LBFD Fire Chief Mike Garcia led the staff report on the issue. He noted that there was a lot of confusion and misinformation out there and tried to clarify a few key issues.

The concern that it won’t allow for any fences or decks is not true, he explained; it would just require non-combustible material. He also emphasized that it’s a misconception that the resolution will apply to all properties; it’s actually only new construction or major remodels.

The use of “targeted species” was a big part of the conversation during the meeting.

Garcia said the list has been in use on properties that have been newly built or a major remodel in high severity zone since 2012.

Council votes on landscaping rendering

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBFD

A rendering of how the plant list is applied on a property

Wildland fire defense and fuel management consultant Mike Rohde said the list of targeted plants is not “arbitrary” nor was it made up without any scientific backing. It has been researched and documented by credible sources, he explained.

Fire Marshal James Brown spoke about codes and practices. The guidelines allow for quite a robust landscape, he said. 

LBFD provided an example of a home (which is in the early stages, but the plan has been approved) with compliant fuel modification landscaping. The landscape plan has 14 trees on it, including three live oaks, three sycamores, a couple of redbuds, two avocado trees, and a lemon tree. It’s also “thick” with shrubs and succulents, Brown said.

“The fuel mod guidelines do not denude the property,” Brown said. “The property will be rich and vibrant with vegetation and still fire safe, which is really critical for us. I think it meets the needs of everyone.” 

Nearly 50 people spoke up on the issue, almost evenly split. Many speakers suggested the city take one more look at it with more public input before returning to Council.

Many opponents worried about how this would change the aesthetic and character of Laguna Beach. Several argued it will damage the character of Laguna Beach with little actual benefit. It might seem like a good idea in the short-term, but it will cause long-term undesirable changes, they suggested.

Several noted that they want to take precautions, but not in a way that would be detrimental to the beauty of Laguna.

“Everybody is in the same boat. We’d all like to be fire safe and we’d all like to have beautiful homes,” Christina Shook said.

An “unrealistic” home example in the staff report was echoed throughout public comment, as well as concern about what the changes would do to the bird population in town.

Local landscape architect Ann Christoph shared a presentation about protecting trees for Laguna’s vision of the future. The City doesn’t need to give up the trees residents love for fire safety, she said. Applying wildland rules to residential areas in the city just doesn’t fit, she argued. 

“Trees are not the enemy,” she said. 

It’s over-reaching and short-sighted, Carey Strombotne stated. There are still too many questions and too many issues that are open for interpretation, to which Karen Martin agreed.

Several supporters of the amendments mentioned their personal experience with fires, noting that the beauty of the city that many opponents are worried about could be gone in a matter of hours if a fire burned through town. It could become a death trap, some said.

Concil votes on 1993 fire

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBFD

North Emerald Bay during the 1993 Laguna Beach fire

Lucas Hekma said he was here in during the devastating Laguna Beach 1993, and it will happen again. 

“It’s a matter of when, not if,” Hekma said. “It’s not fear-mongering, it’s reality.”

Hopefully some sensible version of this amendment will better contain the damage when it does happen, he added.

A possible cost increase on insurance, or maybe losing it altogether, needs to be considered, several supporters pointed out. If the city is seen as taking inadequate measures in mitigating fire risk, insurance companies will have a legitimate case to stop covering their homes, Hekma said.

The changes are a small price to pay for the safety of people and property, many agreed, as there are lives at stake. Many agreed that doing nothing would be worse and the city should err on the side of safety. 

It’s not demanding that current vegetation be removed, Susan Weidhaas noted. It can still be beautiful within the constraints, others added.

Tim Templeton summed up the two camps of opinion.

“One that says we need defensible space, and we can’t be 100 percent safe, but we must do everything we can. The other camp says the risk of fire does not outweigh the loss of trees natural beauty,” Templeton concluded. “Group one’s worst-case scenario is much worse than group two’s.”

 

