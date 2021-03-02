NewLeftHeader

clear sky

69.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 18  |  March 2, 2021

Happy 99th birthday, Arnold Hano 030221

Happy 99th birthday, Arnold Hano!

Happy 99th birthday Arnold and Bonnie

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Arnold Hano, Laguna legend, has turned 99 today (March 2). Born in New York, Arnold moved to Laguna Beach in the fifties. He’s led a storied life as the author of more than 30 books, a World War II veteran, Giants baseball fanatic, Peace Corps volunteer, world traveler, women’s rights advocate, progressive activist, beer aficionado, and beloved husband to Bonnie (pictured with him here). He’s also been a key player with Bonnie in preserving Laguna’s village atmosphere and keeping our building height restrictions to 36 feet…Happy birthday, young man!

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.