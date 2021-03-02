NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 18  |  March 2, 2021

LBHS boys cross country team challenges CdM 030221

LBHS boys cross country team challenges CdM, winning individual titles in each race 

On Saturday, Feb 27, the Laguna Beach High School boys cross country team, racing with a skeleton crew, competed against league rival Corona del Mar High School. In his first varsity win of the season, Chris Drews took the lead from the start to finish with a time of 16:27. Not so far behind, Will Goodwin placed 2nd in a time of 16:54. The rest of the LBHS Varsity boys honed in on their pack running skills, with Dylan Zevnik (17:47), Will Coffey (17:51), and Henry Stewart (18:03) placing 8th-10th.

Coach Scott Wittkop reports, “LBHS sophomore Preston Patterson had a gutsy and impressive effort; Preston won his first country race in 20:40, a new PR. The rest of the LBHS JV boys also placed well, with Brandon Yee taking 4th (21:52), True Patterson taking 5th (22:07), and Remy Gerber finishing it out in 6th (22:21).”

The FS boys also ran strong, winning their race 24-32.

“In an impressive showing, Connor Joyce of Laguna Beach won his first individual race in 18:31,” says Wittkop.

In a nail-biting finish, Noah Volpe (18:52.4) and Sean Laird (18:53) placed 3rd and 4th, just behind CdM’s William Deveirman (18:52). Carl Silberg (19:15) finished 5th and Theo Coffey (21:06) rounded out the FS boys in 11th. 

In another successful weekend of racing, the LBHS boys showed consistency and great potential. 

Congratulating the team, Wittkop says, “The LBHS boys not only won the individual titles of every race, but they illustrated strong pack running finesse. Until next time.”

 

