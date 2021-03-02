NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 18  |  March 2, 2021

By the grace of The Grace: special event 030221

By the grace of The Grace: special event will benefit LB’s Animal Shelter on March 28

The Grace Galleries opened in May 2020 with the purpose of putting some joy into people’s lives when we needed it most. So it’s fair to say that The Grace is all about putting a smile on your face. And also about dogs. Definitely about dogs.

When Gracie read on Instagram about Chance, the dog who lived to 21 years young after being saved by the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, she immediately felt the need to act. 

“Our pets are such an important part of our lives, and with her own pup, Xiao, about to go into surgery, Gracie thought it was a good time for each of us to reflect on what’s important in our lives,” says Ann Marie McKay, president of PUP Laguna Beach and Animal Shelter volunteer.

By the dog

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Jenna, one of the dogs that required extensive complex surgeries to repair her leg before she could be placed for adoption, with the costs covered by PUP, is pictured with James, a longtime Shelter employee

On Sunday, March 28, The Grace Galleries will sponsor a charity event to help support the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter through the nonprofit PUP Laguna Beach.

“Many local businesses have donated fantastic prizes for auction, just a few of them being a weekend getaway, a dinner from Romantic Rendezvous, and of course, some exclusive artworks, all for a great cause and all tax-deductible,” McKay says. 

“There is no entry fee; however, you must come by the gallery to pre-register and collect a VIP wrist band.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a strict limit on attendance, so it’s important to get registered, as it will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Promoters say it will be great fun – there’ll be live music, live art, and dress is “not quite Black Tie” (ladies, pastel cocktail with masks; men, be cool, you can wear your mask instead of your tie!).

By the table

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

PUP at the Pet Parade & Chili Cook-Off: (L-R) Ann Marie McKay, president; Diane Crandall, secretary; and Edye Snodgrass, member-at-large

The event will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. at The Grace Galleries, 347 South Coast Hwy. The back lot will be roped off for plenty of fresh air and all are welcome to stay afterwards for a gorgeous sunset overlooking the water. 

McKay will be on-hand to discuss the goals of the shelter.

The Grace Gallery notes that it has been overwhelmed by the support from the Laguna Beach community. They’re hoping for a great turnout!

For more information on PUP Laguna Beach, visit www.puplagunabeach.org.

 

