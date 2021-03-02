NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 18  |  March 2, 2021

Video of LB Arts Commission’s dedication of Lunar Tides 030221

Video of LB Arts Commission’s dedication of Lunar Tides at Heisler Park is now available

Last Thursday, the City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission hosted a virtual dedication of the latest public art installation at Heisler Park, Lunar Tides.

With a video message from Mayor Bob Whalen, artists Naomi and Scott Schoenherr joined the Arts Commission for a discussion about their work Lunar Tides.

The video link is available on the City’s website here.

Video of Lunar Tides

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“Lunar Tides” at Heisler Park from above 

At the ceremony, Arts Commission Chair Adam Schwerner said, “When John Wolf granted the Arts Commission funds for the production of an art installation at Heisler Park, there wasn’t a moment’s hesitation around who the artists should be. 

“It was clear that this donation could help Naomi and Scott Schoenherr add a crescendo to their suite of works already at Heisler Park and that this would be a singular artistic presence in Laguna Beach.”

The installation, created of ceramic, stone, and bronze, took its inspiration from the poem “Giggle Crack” by Shelly Cooper written specifically for Heisler Park. Located at the amphitheater, home to Sunset Serenades, the work will be a stunning stage for concerts in the future.

 

