 Volume 13, Issue 18  |  March 2, 2021

Renowned spoken word poets delight and inspire LBHS Creative Writing students

The students in Dawn Hunnicutt’s Creative Writing class at Laguna Beach High School were treated recently to a wonderful week-long series of workshops, one-on-one meetings, and group shares with renowned spoken word poets Phil Kaye and Sarah Kay, founders of Project Voice.

Project Voice is known internationally for its award-winning performances and innovative workshops conducted at hundreds of schools, reaching more than 150,000 students from kindergarten through university level all over the world. 

The Kaye/Kay duo has also performed at MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) and online for an estimated 20 million viewers of all ages.

Both poets are authors of award-winning books. 

Sarah Kay is best known for her 2011 TED talk, “If I Should Have A Daughter,” which has been seen more than ten million times online. 

Phil Kaye is a Japanese-American poet whose work has also been viewed millions of times online. He’s performed on international stages and alongside His Holiness, the Dalai Lama, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Poets Phil Kaye and Sarah Kay (photo pre-pandemic)

“This wonderful event was generously sponsored and funded by SchoolPower after I submitted a grant proposal,” explains LBHS English and Creative Writing teacher Hunnicutt. “I am forever grateful to them for funding this once-in-a-lifetime event. It was wonderful to give the students something special in the midst of such trying times.”

The hour-long performance, which took place early last week, was open to all LBHS students and staff.

“After that, my Creative Writing students branched off into one-hour workshops with both of the poets, who took them through exercises and discussions, generating ideas for spoken word poems,” Hunnicutt adds. “In class, students worked on rough drafts, submitted their work to the poets, and then met with them on Thursday for one-on-one sessions to get feedback.”

After the one-on-one sessions, students revised their pieces, turned them in Thursday night, and performed them the following day in group sessions where a small group of eight students could listen to each other’s work and comment.

Then the poets offered their opinions on the revisions. 

Hunnicutt says it was an extremely rewarding week for the students, and many said that it was the highlight of this school year for them.

“I really enjoyed the one-on-one time. They pointed out where I could improve and what I did well,” Ben Keller, senior, noted. “It was insightful and I was excited to go to class every day.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

Pre-COVID photo of Dawn Hunnicutt in her classroom at LBHS

Trey Ovens says he felt like he wrote some of his best work with Phil and Sarah.

“The workshop opened my mind up to so many new ideas and ways to convey my thoughts. I’m so grateful to have had this opportunity with such talented and eloquent poets,” he says. “Thank you so much, Phil and Sarah!” 

Developed by Hunnicutt based on college courses and first initiated in 2019, the creative writing curriculum at LBHS is meant to foster writing in a creative and meaningful way, through exploration and experimentation and the use of mentor texts – and this year, by offering this spectacular week of workshops with professional poets.

“At the end of the day, I want my students to have not only a love for writing, but a command and confidence, a marketable skill, that they can take with them no matter which path they choose,” Hunnicutt noted in a 2020 Stu News interview.

The class is UC approved and counts toward one year of the required four for high school graduation and college admission.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Seniors on a Zoom call with Phil Kaye (top left)

“Creative Writing has been rewarding this year under the circumstances, and students have found the virtual class to be a safe space where they can process so many of their emotions and put them into words, whether it’s poetry, creative nonfiction, or fiction,” Hunnicutt says. “Although I was saddened to not be in person with them, my students have made the most of the situation.”

Hunnicutt believes that the smaller class sizes and the day-to-day interaction have helped immensely as she was able to connect with students on a more personal level. 

“Every day I am impressed by their resolve and their desire to get the most out of their education, and they have shown great resilience in the face of so much loss, especially the seniors.

“We are looking forward to putting together the second edition of our literary journal, The New Wave, and the community will be able to witness some of the beautiful writing that has emerged from this group of students.

“Even though we have been online, I have been able to maintain most of my practices, daily reading, writing notebooks, and writing groups, and I have tried my best to foster their growth as readers and writers.”

Hunnicutt says that given the success of the spoken word workshop, she’s considering putting together a virtual performance so others can see the phenomenal work the students produced.

That would be rewarding indeed for the entire Laguna Beach community!

 

