NewLeftHeader

clear sky

69.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 18  |  March 2, 2021

Create spring flowers for LOCA arts challenge 030221

Create spring flowers for LOCA arts challenge

LOCA Arts Education invites everyone to engage in seasonal arts challenges on Instagram. Creative types can get inspired by sharing photos of their artwork that follows fun and easy themes. 

“We want every type of artist to be involved,” said artist and LOCA board member Lisa Mansour, “From first-timers to professional artists, we love seeing everyone’s creativity shine through.” 

Create spring Poppy

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA 

“California Poppy” by Lydia Delgado

The fall theme was Grateful Leaves. Artists posted gorgeous images of leaves done in watercolor, printmaking, and drawing. Many interesting submissions were temporary ones, done by artists who gathered leaves during local walks, and arranged them in beautiful patterns. The arrangements would be momentary – but the images would live on at Instagram for all to enjoy.

As we leap into spring, LOCA is introducing the newest theme, Spring Flowers. Palettes will change monthly based on colors. The March palette is warm tones, including yellows, ambers, oranges, and reds. Cool colors, including purples and blues, are for April, and a rainbow mix is scheduled for May. “We expect to see a lot of bouquets on Mother’s Day,” said Mansour.

Create spring Hedy

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA 

“Spring Flowers” by Hedy Buzan

All mediums are invited including collage, drawing, printmaking, painting, photography, and sculpture. To participate, create any floral art in each months’ palette. Upload photos of your art to Instagram and be sure to tag @locaarts and use the hashtag #locaartschallenge. 

For more information, visit @locaarts on Instagram or www.locaarts.org.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.